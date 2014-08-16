Dime Q&A: Brandon Knight On Charity, The Bucks, & Expectations For 2014-2015

Being a basketball player in the NBA carries far greater responsibility than just playing for one of the 30 franchises in the league on a daily basis. There is that unwritten rule that players are supposed to give back. That mantra is one that some players may exercise through their team’s many community events and call it a day. But the vast majority of players do something more and take that responsibility a step further by forming their own charities or making appearances that allows them to do things outside of the team they play for.

On a sweltering August afternoon in South Florida, Milwaukee Bucks point guard Brandon Knight gave back to the community that helped him achieve so much of his success with a back to school drive at Margate’s Firefighter’s Park. Knight’s brother, Efrem, was responsible for many of the logistics of the event, which saw over 500 kids in attendance looking for their chance to get supplies and a glimpse of the budding floor general.

These types of events can be hectic, especially when free supplies are involved and everybody is jockeying for position to make sure they don’t miss out. In true point guard fashion, Knight took the lead when he instructed the volunteers on a way to simplify the distribution process as kids and parents stormed the room anxious for their goodies. Knight told the volunteers at the door to announce the number of bags each group entering the building should receive so that he and his team inside could be prepared and efficient. It was a small adjustment but the process, in turn, went more quickly and the families benefiting from Knight’s charity were that much happier.

It appears as Knight enters his fourth NBA season that he has become more acutely aware of his ability to lead in all things he’s associated with. In between his philanthropic duties he took some time to discuss the event, the Bucks, and even thanked me for my patience as I waited for my moment to speak with him. You will find that the former Kentucky product is maturing in all aspects of his life.

Dime: So tell me a little about what you have going on here today. How were you inspired to do a back to school drive for kids in this community?

Brandon Knight: Well, we are doing a lot of different things here today. The main thing is back to school, but we’ve incorporated… foods, drinks, making sure it’s a family atmosphere, music, bounces houses, barbers and face painting. We are trying to do a lot of different things to entertain the kids and to create a nice event where we can give back. People may be able to get some of these materials but it makes it easier when you can get it for free.

Dime: Are you satisfied with the turnout?

Knight: It’s been a great turnout. We see that next year we will need to have more stuff because we ran through it today. We’ve been going strong for four hours. It’s just a great event and I am thankful. I just want to thank God for the opportunity [to give back].

Dime: This absolutely is an amazing event but is this part of your own charity organization? I noticed it’s being put on by the Knight Management Group with some other key sponsors.

Knight: This is just something that I’m doing. Knight Management Group is my brother’s company [Efrem Knight]. It’s just something that I wanted to do – you know get out there in the community as I get further along in my career. When I first started it was basketball, basketball, basketball but now I’m transitioning and getting better. Now that I am finding my niche in the league, I am starting to get more into community things and this is just the start of it.

Dime: Adidas has a huge presence here by sponsoring the back packs and 99 Jamz is here as well. How did you get them both to contribute to this event?

Knight: Well, 99 Jamz, I have been working with them for a while, since I got to the NBA really. So we have a very good relationship. And Adidas, well I have worn Adidas all my life. They are family as well and they do a great job of helping me with things like this; buying shirts, shoes, backpacks—whatever it is. They do a great job helping me.

