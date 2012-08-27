Dime Q&A: Meyers Leonard On Portland’s Future And The Center Curse

#Portland Trail Blazers
08.27.12 6 years ago

Dime had a chance to catch up with a handful of NBA rookies at the NBA rookie photo shoot last Tuesday. On Thursday, we began unrolling our Q&A’s with these future NBA stars. So far we’ve brought you Bradley Beal and John Jenkins, and today you’ll hear from Meyers Leonard.

Meyers Leonard isn’t just a big body. Despite his elite physical stature, standing at 7-1 with a 7-3 wingspan and a nine-foot standing reach, Leonard showed in his sophomore season at Illinois that his skills aren’t far behind. Learning to become more assertive with his pure size and strength, he became a hot name in NBA circles and one of the top center prospects at this year’s NBA Draft. We had a chance to catch up with Leonard at the NBA rookie photo shoot, and he talked a bit about his Summer League performance and, most importantly, that deadly Portland center curse.

*** *** ***

Dime: How much contact have you had with Portland thus far?
Meyers Leonard: I’ve been out there a couple times. I mean I was out there for minicamp, before Summer League, and then all throughout Summer League, so it’s been good.

Dime: How do you think you played in Summer League?
ML: I thought I did fairly well. I averaged almost a double-double (10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds), but most importantly our team played well. Went out there and competed, especially Damian (Lillard) and I and Will (Barton). Three of the main rookies coming in, I feel like we have a good relationship starting to form.

Dime: Portland’s had a lot of trouble with drafting centers over the years. Are nervous at all about having to be the savior from all that injury trouble?
ML: Well the history doesn’t affect me at all. It is what it is. Whatever happens happens. But I’m just going to come every day and learn as much as I can and work as hard as I can.

Dime: Was there anywhere you hoping to get drafted, or were you just trying to go as high as possible?
ML: I’m just happy to be in the NBA.

Dime: What’s the first thing you bought with NBA money?
ML: I already got a Porsche Panamera. Otherwise I’m gonna save and invest my money.

Dime: How do you think Portland is going to do next season?
ML: I think we’re still in somewhat of a rebuilding mode, but even that, they took Damian, who is a very very good player, with the sixth pick, and myself with the 11th. Obviously we have an All-Star in LaMarcus Aldridge, Wes Matthews is a very good player, and the rest of the guys around them, I think we have some very good pieces to be able to put together some wins.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEMeyers LeonardNBA DRAFTNBA rookie photos shootPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSWill Barton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP