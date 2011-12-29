Dime’s 2011 NBA Free Agent Tracker

Whereas last summer reshaped the NBA and as a byproduct of that, helped usher in the extended lockout, the upcoming abbreviated free agency period won’t include a single franchise player. There are probably no future Hall of Famers available. Hell, there might not even be a single All-Star out there. But what is being given up will be replaced in a frenzy. The signings and player movement will be fast and furious, and without any sure things, there will be plenty of opportunities to criticize GMs who panic and throw ridiculous contracts at simply average players.
So if you need help keeping up, we’ve got your back just as we did last year (after you see this year’s list, check out the 2010 free agent class. So different).
For Dime‘s 2011 Free Agent Tracker, we put together the master list of every free agent in the League, then we broke them up into tiers: From the franchise-caliber superstars (not) down to the guys scrapping for jobs who could find themselves in Europe or the D-League next season. Throughout the free agency period, we’ll keep the list updated with info on who is talking to which teams, who’s signed, who’s sealed, and who’s delivered. With training camps now getting underway very soon and mostly everybody starting to formulize a plan, here’s the latest update (R = restricted free agent):
TIER 1â€¨
Franchise superstars. You don’t just build teams around these guys, you build championship-caliber teams. They aren’t just the face of your franchise, they’re the icons who may end up with their statue outside the arena someday.
NOBODY
TIER 2
â€¨Maybe not full-on superstars, but they’re at least All-Star material. They could be the focal point of an OK team, but you’d rather have them as a No. 2 or No. 3 on a great team.
Probably… NOBODY
TIER 3â€¨
Solid starters who could crack All-Star level given the right circumstances. They can help carry certain teams and will take over a game here and there, but at this point they’re ideally a third option at best.
*Chauncey Billups – claimed off amnesty waiver wire by L.A. Clippers
*Tyson Chandler – signed four-year, $56 million deal with New York (via three-team trade)
*Marc Gasol (R) – signed four-year, $55 million offer sheet with Houston; Memphis matched
*Nene – signed five-year, $67 million deal with Denver
*David West – signed two-year, $20 million with Indiana
TIER 4â€¨
High-class role players. Most likely starters, they are 100 times more valuable on championship-contending teams than they are on middle-of-the-pack or teams going nowhere.
*Arron Afflalo (R) – signed five-year, $43 million deal with Denver
*Caron Butler – signed three-year, $24 million deal with L.A. Clippers
*Wilson Chandler (R) – signed in China with no opt-out clause
*Jamal Crawford – signed two-year, $10 million deal with Portland
*Richard Hamilton – signed three-year, $15 million deal with Chicago
*Grant Hill – signed one-year, $6.5 million deal with Phoenix
*DeAndre Jordan (R) – signed four-year, $43 million offer sheet with Golden State; L.A. Clippers matched
*Andrei Kirilenko – latest info
*Tayshaun Prince – signed four-year, $27 million deal with Detroit
*Jason Richardson – signed four-year, $25 million deal with Orlando
*Rodney Stuckey (R) – signed three-year, $25 million deal with Detroit
*Marcus Thornton (R) – signed four-year, $31 million deal with Sacramento
*Thaddeus Young (R) – signed five-year, $43 million deal with Philadelphia
caron butler….on the bulls…at the SG…to defend the kobe’s and the wade’s…in tom thibadeu’s defensive system…along side the reigning mvp…and a great supporting cast…WOLD…BE…SCARY
I’d argue Aaron Brooks should be bumped up a tier. Yea he fell off last year but keep in mind he was traded mid- season. It wasnt that long ago he was avging almost 20 a game with 5 assists (and hitting the 3 ball).
Also Caron Butler. Sure he was hurt but I think he definitely belongs in the 3rd tier. The description of that tier IS Caron Butler:
“Solid starters who could crack All-Star level given the right circumstances. They can help carry certain teams and will take over a game here and there, but at this point they’re ideally a third option at best”
@G. Butler was initially down a tier, but we moved him up. He’s like right on the line there in my opinion, but I think he’s 32 now so I’m assuming coming off the injury, he’ll have a hard climb back.
@Beibs Butler would definitely D up in CHI, but I’m not sure he’s a good enough deep threat next to Rose to make it work. I think his shooting last year before he got hurt was fluky when you look at his career 3 percentage.
Also looking at the names in tier 6 is such a reminder of how times change. Bibby, T-Mac, Michael Redd, Josh Howard, Peja. Its crazy to see their names next to guys like Jonas Jerebko, Jason Collins, Craig Smith. Def not the same NBA I grew up with. I feel old.
The Heat will be all in Tiers 6 and 7 lol!!! giving guys jobs that probably should be out the league!
Gary forbes will get signed, he can ball
As the godfather of Dime’s Free Agency Tracker (just wanted to get that in there), I’m not sure about DeAndre Jordan being classified as a “high class role player.” That dude seems destined to play for Lottery teams his entire career.
@ sean…you are right about his 3pt concerns. however, rose has shown decent enough improvement as well as deng’s stand still 3pt ability that i don’t think it’d be that much of an issue. if the bulls fill out their bench with other 3pt threats ala korver and whoever, i think it can work especially if everyone commits to defense. they’ll just fast break/free throw their way deep in the post season.
@beibz what about Deshawn Stevenson? Quite a bit cheaper…
compared to butler, deshawn can kick rocks
I hope everyone around the league think Jerebko ranks that low, then Detroit won’t have to pay him as much. The dude is a solid starter in the league.. he was doing that in his rookie season, now he’s even bigger and better. He’s going to turn some heads this season.
kobe respects jerebko..i know that.
Poor T-Mac what has your career come to.
tmac wants to go to the bulls
Where is VC at? Hes still got at least two years left in him for sure!
there will also be a handful of tier 4s and 5s FAs coming out of the amnesty clause. sure they’re overpaid but some can still ball.
Who has done that list? It’s horrible… Plus, it should be updated, Rasual Butler isn’t in Spain since September…
Von Wafer is coming back, no Adam Morrison? He’s coming back from Serbia and available. You should of made a tier 7 for Kwame. T.J. Ford was the #1 pick in this years 2011 NBDL draft. You can also add Kris Humphries with Kwame in tier 7.
Why is it that every year I see a pile of former Warriors starters in Tier 7? Check that, I know why, and with Cohan gone the nightmare finally came to an end. Here’s to the Warrior memories provided by: Brian Cardinal, Eric Dampier, Acie Law, Troy Murphy, Mad Vlad, and the man who we dumped J-Rich for: Brandan “Ouch, my shoulder!” Wright.
(What, no Patrick O’Bryant in this year’s Tier-7? Oh, that’s right, he went to Greece and did for their country what he did for the Warriors…)
@Brokejumper Didn’t throw Morrison in there just because he wasn’t in the NBA last season. We tried to keep it to guys who played there last year or else we could’ve just thrown almost every player in Europe on here. Ford can always sign back into the league as well.
Mario West signed with a lithuanian team in Italy? Really?
heat bout to sign curry, eddy curry. i like
New rule changes for 2011:
********”Rip-through” moves, in which an offensive player swings the ball into a defender’s outstretched arm and then attempts a shot once he has created contact, will be considered non-shooting fouls if the contact begins before the offensive player starts his shooting motion.
Also, on drives to the basket, a shooting foul will be called only if contact occurs after the offensive player has begun his shooting motion, not after he has initiated his leap toward the basket.
“Certain types of contact involving the shooter were all being called in his favor,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t look good for the game. There was a strong feeling that those types of plays were creating an ill-advised reward for the shooter, often with three free throws.”
The league will also make traveling in the post and on the perimeter a point of emphasis, with a player hopping off of and landing on the same foot viewed as an automatic violation. Referees will also consider locking or clamping an opponent’s arm or hand under the basket while battling for a rebound and discontinued or hesitation dribbles as automatic violations.*********
Among some other things: via ESPN ([espn.go.com])
WTH happened to Al Thornton! he was solid in LA and just went down hill!!
Whoever is making the decisions in Sacramento is clueless
the cynic–I agree. I’m a huge Kings fan, but I really don’t know what the hell they are doing. It doesn’t bother me too much right now because we’re rebuilding, but still. It’s like they’re targeting certain players just to meet the salary floor but still not improve much.
I know, I know, this is earth-shattering news and will completely change the landscape of the East. We signed Chris Wilcox.
any update where ak-47 is going? or is he just going to resign in utah
….Nick Young is a Tier 3 easy look how many teams need a create his own shot expert and Nick Young is on the cusp of dare I say elite in that cat
@29 Nick Young can score, but he won’t play any D
Where’s gilbert gonna go
kwame brown gets 7 mil from golden state. i gotta be worth 2 mil at least then.
@123 AK-47 is still up in the air what he’s gonna do. Not getting great looks from a lot of NBA teams so he’s contemplating staying overseas. Sacramento seems to be the one team showing interest
It shows how good Toronto is going to be this year signing 1 Tier 6 guy and 4 Tier 7s…. Draft Lottery 2012 anyone?
@superfreak – I’m happy the raps aren’t blowing 6 million a year on some1 like jason kapono. I’m also happy raps aren’t blowing away over 50 million on Nene. Making moves just for the sake of making moves is not a smart thing to do.
did Richard Jefferson get signed? having him Redd, and Arenas on here is crazy. these cats were all stars not too long ago. the Heat should sign them for the Vet minimum! have the big three pay their salaries! lol!!
^ Richard Jefferson is still w/ San Antonio… I wonder what’s going to happen with Kirilenko.
So if Dwight doesnt get traded, what does arenas do? he wanted to go wherever dwight went. anybody looking at michael redd? the league are sure taking their time on humphries!
Any word on Arron Afflalo?
^^^ I think it’s almost a guarantee he stays in Denver.
Are the top remaining free agents really the skeleton of AK47 & Stuckey?
Wow Kwame Brown gets to sign a $7.5M in one year…
looks like the lockout and ratified CBA doesn’t work at all.Good job owners!