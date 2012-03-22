Dime’s March Madness Sneakerhead & Culture Travel Guide, Part 3

Planning on traveling to get some first hand action of the March Madness? Want to know the best place to pick up some fresh kicks, or eat some delicious local cuisine?

Dime has your exclusive 2012 NCAA March Madness travel guide. We’ll be breaking down every host city in the tournament, with a look at where the sneakerheads need to visit, places to wine and dine, and even attractions if you’re just looking for a taste of that city’s culture.

Up today is the destinations for the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8, the four cities that’ll be hosting games this weekend: Atlanta, Phoenix, Boston and St. Louis. Since the competition is getting more fierce, we will be giving you some more options in each city.

ATLANTA

SHOPPING:

Laced Up â€“ 572 Edgewood Ave NE Ste 114, Atlanta, GA 30312

With clientele like Usher, Lil’ Wayne and Andre 3000 you just know Laced Up has some quality merchandise. The boutique has been in the ATL since 2005 and has developed a loyal customer base due to their rare sneaker collection and great customer service.

Wish â€“ 447 Moreland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30307

Located in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta, Wish not only has a basement that would make any sneakerhead drool but carries some of the top lines in streetwear. There’s a wide range of lines like Undefeated, Mishka, Alife and Comme des Garcons so you are bound to find something to your liking.

GRUBBING:

Breakfast â€“ The Flying Biscuit Cafe â€“ 1655 McLendon Ave, NE Atlanta, GA 30307

Grits and biscuits are essential Southern cuisine, so you must make a trip to The Flying Biscuit Cafe to get some of their award-winning grits and famous biscuits. There’s quite an extensive menu and breakfast is served all day so get your beauty sleep in before heading over.

Lunch â€“ Carvers Country Kitchen â€“ 1118 W Marietta St NW Atlanta, GA 30318

A true Southern joint that serves up all the Southern favorites like fried chicken, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, and collard greens. There’s even chocolate coca-cola cake! Get the massive Fried Dolly Parton Chicken Breast and you won’t have to eat dinner until late.

Dinner â€“ Fat Matt’s Rib Shack â€“ 1811 Piedmont Ave, NE Atlanta, GA 30324

The phrase “Lemme get one rib” will not be uttered at Fat Matt’s. Delicious ribs, bbq and live Blues music at night â€“ enough said.

SIGHTSEEING:

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site – 449 Auburn Ave, Northeast Atlanta, GA

Considered to be a national treasure in the heart of Atlanta, a visit to the MLK Jr. National Historic site should be on your schedule when visiting. Tour his birth home, pay your respects at Dr. King’s original gravesite and current tomb, and check out the visitor center which is filled with thought provoking civil rights exhibits.

World of Coca Cola – 121 Baker St., NW Atlanta, GA 30313

Sure it’s extremely touristy but how could you not go to the Coca Cola museum when you are in town?