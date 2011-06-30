Dime’s (Pickup) Basketball Diaries

And then it hit me. I may have given up on my NBA dreams years ago, but that doesn’t stop me from unleashing my competitive drive on unsuspecting street ballers. (More often than not it’s my opponent that does the unleashing, but we’ll ignore that for a second.) If following basketball can’t do the trick, I might as well play the game a bit more. So that’s what I’m trying to do. Here at the Dime office, we’ve developed a Friday tradition of sorts: head down to the gym in the mid-afternoon and gear up. Some of you may wonder why we don’t head to the streets, but unrelenting heat, full courts that aren’t actually full size and unfathomably long arguments over the score prompted us to graduate to the safety of the indoors.
I think I speak for everyone in our pickup crew when I say that our basketball-writing skills surpass our on-the-court aptitude. But there’s a certain pride that pickup elicits â€“ actually, it’s more like anger. The shame of defeat is compounded by having to sit out at least the next game. And by the time you do get back on the court, you’re probably tired, stiff and cold. Not to mention the anger that has been festering inside after the loss.
But losing isn’t the worst part. It’s losing to that one guy â€“ the one who’s beyond frustrating because he’s just doing something that’s not kosher. Everyone knows that there are certain unwritten rules of pickup that must be followed: no charges, no tic-tac fouls, no cherry picking, no excessive smack talking or gear. (Only NBA players are good enough for headbands, finger tape, arm bands, etc.) When that anger boils, there’s nothing more I’d like to do than send the offender packing. It’s not even about dropping buckets. It’s the knowledge that he’ll be at the end of the line if I beat him. Watching him sulk and bicker gives me shameless amusement and satisfaction. I’m happy and he’s pissed. I’m still playing, he’s not. And with that victory comes a sliver of respect from the next opponent. And let me tell you, it’s nice to be respected on the basketball court. There’s nothing worse than someone loudly explaining to his teammate why you suck and don’t need to be guarded tightly â€“ talk about a confidence killer. And that’s really all pickup is – a game of confidence. There’s a reason why everyone is playing in that gym with you. They’re not going anywhere in the basketball-playing lives either. It took me years to acknowledge and accept that revelation. But once I did, it made my basketball life that much easier.
When we resumed our journey towards pickup domination last Friday, we were feeling pretty confident. With our crew of Martin Kessler, Mike Aufses, Kevin Zimmerman, Scott Horlbeck and myself, we thought we were pretty well rounded despite our lack of size. Martin’s our resident Brad Miller â€“ an intelligent player unafraid to do the dirty work. When his defender isn’t ready, he’ll step out for the 18-foot jumper. Kevin’s the energy. Quick, fast and the guy on the court that no one wants to guard or be guarded by. Mike’s the ace in the hole. When you’re not ready, he’ll pull up with a Ben Gordon-like jumper and make you look silly. Get too close and he’ll slip right by you. As for myself, I’m a shooter â€“ stepbacks, set shots, whatever. I’m only going all the way to the hole when there’s a clear lane because my quickness just isn’t there. The true star and centerpiece of our team is Scott, who combines his Lamar Odom point-forward mentality with a penchant for slamming his hand on the backboard in an attempt to block shots at the basket. And let me tell you, it’s alarmingly impressive and intimidating.
this summer i want dramatically step up my defense. not only my 1 on 1 stuff but my transition and team defense. i want my team to talk talk talk on high screens, cutters, and help defense. no one goes through the lane without getting touched.
not only that but i want to get to my spots more often on offense and take my time working out the defense. and lately ive been trying to find the right recipe of flash and fundamentals on the court so that my assist to turnover ratio is consistent every game.
my friends and i have also been discussing a post entry give and go pass where the post man get the ball on the left or right block and the passer cuts to the basket and brushes his defender to one side and then steps to the opposite side for the dump pass from the guy in the post. or the post guy can fake the pass and turn for the shot. havent executed the play yet but knowings half the battle and like you said confidence.
Like the article, but seriously winded after 5 games and 2 were blow outs? Work on that conditioning!
Great read, I really enjoyed this piece! And I can assure you guys it’s the same everywhere. Iplayed professionally in Austria so i know athing or two about basketball and the type of player that annoys me the most is definitely the suprise guy. It’s hilarious when they wipe their hands after a missed shot just to demonstrate that they only missed because the ball slipped out of their hands.
It’s true, we’re out of shape. Sitting on computers all day makes it hard. As Dylan says, our athletic primes are already behind us (even though we’re all around 21) …
I hear ya Kevin, I’m over 40 with 2 torn ACLs and if I don’t play for a couple of weeks I’m winded after 2 games in a row and start playing my half court D and throw long outlets so I don’t have to play offense!
Funny when you talk about certain guys, seems like every place has a couple of those dudes playing. Love the guy that calls FOUL on a blocked shot just because he can’t take it having his shit thrown.