Dime’s Top 8 Favorite LeBron Kicks

Since Nike signed LeBron James in 2003, the basketball and sneaker worlds have been gifted eight signature models of LeBron Kicks, as well as scores of one-offs and exclusive makeups.

The Dime Crew dug the through the myriad of LeBron designs and colorways that have dropped over the years to bring you our (in no particular order) Top 8 LeBron Sneakers of All-Time. The full list is posted on the Foot Locker Unlocked blog today, but here’s a taste:

1. Nike Air Zoom Generation (pictured above)

This was a well-performing shoe that kept it simple. The overall design of the shoe kept I basic while still allowing the inspiration of LeBron’s H2 to shine through. This Black/White/Crimson colorway was our favorite makeup.

