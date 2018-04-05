Dirk Nowitzki’s Season Is Over After Having Surgery On His Left Ankle

04.05.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Dirk Nowitzki’s 20th NBA season will come to a premature end by just a few games. The Mavs superstar and future Hall of Famer played in the 77 of the first 78 games of the season for Dallas before an ankle injury forced him out of Dallas’ most recent game against the Magic.

On Thursday, it was reported that Nowitzki underwent surgery on that left ankle in what was described by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon as a minor procedure that shouldn’t have much in the way of a long term impact on Dirk. It’s obviously a bit dramatic to say at this point it’s a “season-ending” injury, even if that’s the case, but with just a few games remaining for Dallas, we will have to wait until (hopefully) next fall to see him back on the floor.

