Dirk Nowitzki Will Reportedly Make His Season Debut Soon, But Not In Time For His Card Giveaway

12.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

We’re nearly two months into the 2018-19 NBA season and Dirk Nowitzki has not yet taken the floor. Nowitzki, who is in his record-setting 21st year with the Dallas Mavericks, underwent a procedure on his ankle during the offseason that has kept him on the sidelines. There hasn’t been any sort of firm timetable for his return, at least from the Mavericks.

But on Thursday, an email made people think Nowtizki’s return is right around the corner. Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News tweeted about a pair of messages he has received over the last two days from trading card company Panini America about a Nowitzki-themed promotion.

TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKI

