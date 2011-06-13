Dirk On His Way To Becoming One Of The Best PFs Ever

Suddenly, Dirk‘s playoff career looks pretty good (despite the fact that he was in the middle of one of the worst choke jobs ever seen in the ’06 Finals). His career postseason numbers are still standing in that ultra-elusive 25/10 club (25.9 & 10.4) and in the ridiculous Western Conference â€“ there were a few years where you had to win 50 games JUST TO GET in the playoffs â€“ Dirk has led Dallas to the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons as the unquestioned alpha dog on his team. He’s been to the WCF three times as the unquestioned leader and won twice. As the alpha leader, Kevin Garnett made it there once. In all his years, Barkley also did that just one time as an alpha (Barkley also consistently choked away big leads or lost early in the playoffs, but we won’t get into that since everyone loves him now).
Who’s the second-best player Dirk ever played with? Jason Terry? Josh Howard (until he went Ricky Williams)? Michael Finley? Steve Nash (who is probably still quietly thanking Cuban that he let him go or else we would’ve always seen Nash as the second-coming of Mark Price rather than comparing him to the Glove, Stockton and Kidd)?
Who would’ve ever thought six months ago that you could win a title riding Dirk’s back, with maybe your second-best player out (Caron Butler), help from the Tyrion Lannister of bench players (J.J. Barea), Abe Lincoln, a former All-Star who always had an overinflated opinion of himself (Shawn Marion), Rick Carlisle as your coach and an entire bench (outside of the JET) who has done NOTHING in the NBA (except for Peja, but he doesn’t count anymore)?
Five years ago, ESPN rated Dirk as the 10th best power forward ever. As Tim Legler said today on Mike And Mike In The Morning, Dirk has since jumped Buck Williams, Dave Debusschere and probably Kevin McHale, Elvin Hayes and Bob Pettit:
Dirk Nowitzki: 22,792 points, 8,315 rebounds, career 48/38/88 shooting percentages, 1 title, 1 Finals MVP, 1 MVP, rep for being one of the greatest clutch shooters of all-time, 41,000+ minutes, 10-time All-Star, 11 All-NBA Teams (four first teams)
Kevin Garnett: 23,323 points, 12,819 rebounds, 48,000+ minutes, 14 All-Star games, 1 title, 1 MVP, 1 DPOY, 9 All-NBA teams (four first teams), 11 All-NBA Defensive teams, rep as one of the greatest defensive big men ever, a six-year prime where he never averaged fewer than 22/11/5
Charles Barkley: 23,757 points, 12,546 rebounds, 44,000+ minutes, 9 All-Star games, 1 MVP, 11 All-NBA Teams (five first teams), rep for being one of the greatest rebounders ever, 12-straight seasons with PER of at least 22.4, six-year prime where he put up around 25/12/4
Bob Pettit: 20,880 points, 12,849 rebounds, 1 title, 2 MVPs, 11-time All-Star, 11 All-NBA teams (10 first teams), 2-time scoring champ, career 26-16 averages, PER never lower than 22.6
Karl Malone: 36,928 points, 14,968 rebounds, 62,000+ minutes, 13-straight seasons with PER of at least 22.9, 12-time All-Star, 2 MVPs, 14 All-NBA teams (11 straight first teams), 4 All-NBA defensive teams
Kevin McHale: 17,335 points, 7,122 rebounds, 3 titles, 7-time All-Star, 2-time Sixth Man of the Year, 1 All-NBA First Team, 6 All-NBA Defensive teams, rep as one of the best all-around post players ever
Elvin Hayes: 27,313 points, 16,279 rebounds, 1,171 blocks, 1 title, 12-time All-Star, 6 All-NBA teams (three first teams), rep as one of the greatest defensive big men ever
To me, he’s definitely even with Garnett at the very least. If Dirk has another great season and another few good ones, he’ll finish ahead of Garnett.
I can’t put him ahead of Malone yet. Malone’s teams were successful for so long, and his individual brilliance was outstanding. Dirk will probably never match his numbers. The only areas in which Dirk will get some shine here are in titles (1) and the fact that Malone had Stockton for so long, while Dirk had Devin Harris. Think about that.
On the other hand, I think this puts him above Barkley. Barkley was probably the best undersized PF ever, but just as Dirk can’t rebound like Barkley, Chuck couldn’t score like Dirk. And just as the article says, Barkley never enjoyed nearly the amount of team success that Dirk has had.
Never saw Hayes or Pettit, but I hold them in high regard from reading about them.
McHale is tricky, because while he had better team success than Dirk, he also had Bird, Microwave, Chief, etc.
I have Tim Duncan, Kevin McHale, and perhaps Hayes/Pettit ahead of Dirk. Malone is about even. Puts Dirk into the top 25 all-time. Not bad.
My list.
1. Timmy
2. Karl
3. McHale
4. KG (to me, he just did more to win, ignoring the scoring, which was still 20+ most of his career, and what does Dirk do anywhere close to KG, who does EVERYTHING well? It’s closer now, but if I need a win, I’m still going w/ KG, cuz he can do more.)
5. Dirk (was he really the “unquestioned alpha dog” of all 11 years? I feel like Michael Finley would beg to differ for the early years there. Dirk had toughness, defensive, and rebounding issues much of his career – this is inarguable. While he’s improved greatly in all areas, you can’t forget those were glaring holes in his game the first 5-7 years of his career. he’s GREAT, but let’s not live in the moment and act like he’s been at this level his whole career.)
I have Duncan, Malone, Barkley, Pettit, Hayes, Garnett all ahead of Dirk. Thats not gonna change, maybe he’ll move ahead of KG, but he’s only a one-trick pony, and the rest had other aspects to their game.
One trick? Ahem…..did you watch those games? The passing? Defense? Spin moves? Dunks? Rainbow Threes? A STUPID midrange, AND back to the basket game? Rebounding? Did you even SEE Petit play? I’m sure he was great, but dude, Dirk just dismantled(with the help of a scrappy team) a highly touted and talented group of hired killers! I’m not even a particular Dirk/Mavs fan, i just love the game, and just saw it displayed with teamwork, and virtuosity. I know we want to fight it out and rank everyone, but trying to put Mchale and Dirk in the same realm is a little crazy, as they are completely different players(Mchale would have KILLED for dirk’s range, Dirk for Kevin’s crazy footwork, garnett for malone’s steroid regimen, Malone for Dirk’s flowing locks)……just my three cents….
Vinnie played with McHale? When? Enlighten me!
let’s not get carried away
well i can see dirk ranked anywhere from 2-5 and wouldnt complain. one more ring and hes def 2 dont think he can jump over duncan but over a ringless malone and barkley why not?? always thought he was better than kg who isnt in my top5.
nyeme one trick pony?? comon now
dirk is def over barkley now sir charles made one conf finals with that awesome suns team.
I love these types of debates. You can be a legit great player on a nonchampionship team. True the ultimate goal is to win the championship but well damn… Barkley and Malone ran into Jordan.
Go ahead Dime – you know you want to. “2011 Mavs vs. 1996 BUlls”
first
barkley ran once into him he never made it back one thing is to make it to a couple of finals like drexler and just one.
malone made it cuz his team was what was left out west after the spurs , sonics , rockets , blazers , lakers were rebuilding or dealing with injuries.
just my opinion.
Of the PF all timers, Dirk’s the most skilled offensively. I’d give a slight edge to Kevin Garnett because he was a better defender and rebounder but he could pass him since Dirk’s game will likely keep him an elite player for at least another 3 years.
wow how a chip can change things.
I never hated on Dirk. I even claimed on this site many times that he is ALREADY of one the best power forwards of all time.
and for the record, so is CHRIS WEBBER (yeah I said it bitches. Webber revitalized not one but TWO dead ass franchises).
but back to Dirk.
I am not sure we he would rank alltime, but he has been in the conversation of alltime great since he won his MVP award.
also…Dirk has NOT yet surpassed Kevin Garnett.
lets not forget that Garnett AVERAGED 20-10-5 for NINE STRAIGHT YEARS (only Larry Bird did that).
both have 1 chip and 1 mvp award.
but KG has a defensive player of the year award; safe to say Dirk will NEVER win one of those.
and Kevin Garnett could/can anchor a team defensively.
and outside of one year with Sprewell/Cassell and then going to Boston, Dirk has had better teammates.
Yes a one-trick pony, his offensive game. He can shoot, but lets not forget that Duncan is a great jump shooter, and KG range is hit anywhere inside the arc. Malone was money anywhere from 18′ in, and Barkley was hella versatile. All of them are much better passers than Dirk, much better rebounders, and except for Barkley all played defense…and Barkley wasn’t a bad defender, he was just hella undersized so they shot over him. He still put a hand up and was physical. All had more of a big man post game. I did NOT see Pettit play, but his numbers speak for themselves.
He doesn’t rebound anywhere as good as the other PFs, so hes automatically under them. Don’t get Finals Drunk.
@Heckler – YES, Webber is also one of the Greatest PFs as well.
To say he is near or better than KG is idiotic. KG’s defense clearly puts him ahead of dirk by far. only thing dirk does better than KG is shoot jumpers
Uf. It’s sad that people reflexively assume that defense is the conversation ender…
KG is better than Dirk on defense. Let’s get that out of the way.
To put it simply, though, for all of KG’s statistic piling, to how many titles did he lead his teams? If you paid any attention, the total was “0”. ZERO. In fact, he never even made the Finals til he teamed up with TWO Hall of Famers.
KG ran into the Lakers and the Spurs. If I’m not mistaken, Dirk had to contend with the same teams, and still had tons more success.
Something that I have been harping on for years is that just as KG leads a defense, Dirk leas his offense. There is an equal amount of space on the floor. A good defense makes that space seem smaller; good defenders do the same thing. A good offense does the opposite: it makes all of the shooters wide open, opens up lanes, etc. What KG does on defense, Dirk does on offense.
Dwight Howard does it by demanding a double in the post. Derrick Rose does it by slashing to the hoop. LeBron does it with his court vision. Ray Allen does it by forcing defenders to stay at home on him instead of crashing the post/boards.
Dirk’s style does ALL of that. How many jumpshooting teams have we seen come and go? This team won it all because they could play good defense while continually getting GREAT looks at the basket. And it’s not because of their sick handles or ability to break their man down. And there hasn’t been a player with that kind of offensive style in a long time.
I’d put Dirk behind Duncan and KG, but ahead of Barkley and definitely that bum Malone, the most overrated player ever. Dirk demonstrated clutch which Malone never did, and Malone played with a prime stockton for his whole career.
dagwaller
and still no one has answered why if dirk is so bad on d people dont drop 30 on him like he does to them. the man killed kg everytime they played.
@dag – we’ve had this discussion before, I know, but how much talent did they surround KG with in Minnesota. Excluding one year of Cassell and Spree, he was surrounded by a team that’d struggle to contend in the d-league.
Here’s the deal w/ your leaders of offense/defense argument though, KG’s still a damn good offensive player (averaged 20, 11, and 5 for the better part of a decade) while Dirk is just not getting to an average defender. Also, I’d say KG’s defense is better than Dirk’s offense if push comes to shove and you had to pick one (any GM in the world would KILL for that decision)
*Dirk is just NOW (not “not”) getting to be an avg defender. that typo changed the whole meaning there…
and does anyone here truly believe that had KG been flanked by Nash and Finley and then the current squad Dirk has, that KG woulda struggled to get outta the first round. When your #2 is Wally World for more than 1 game, you’re f&cked. When you’re started next to Troy Hudson and Trenton Hassle, you’re screwed. Imagine if Kobe was stuck playing w/ Smush and Kwame his whole career. That was the bulk of KG’s Minnesota teams. Dirk is sick, no question, but all time, to me, it’s still clearly KG.
@ Celts – first, I’m glad that you’re taking the high road and we don’t have to drag this out haha. Damn you, Dime, for making the same 5 people have the same argument 3 times over the last 2 months!
The team success argument comes down to a few things.
Did he win as the alpha? Dirk did, and KG did not.
Was he successful as the alpha? Dirk has been, KG was not, though I can see why some would argue the surrounding talent wasn’t equal. Personally, I feel that KG had better talent, but that’s another debate that we’ve already had.
Once he was surrounded by talent, did he win? Both of them have. Again, though, MANY thought that Boston’s team was better going into this postseason, to say nothing of the past few postseasons, than Dallas’s. Who would you rather have – Perkins or Dampier? Or how about this year. Would you rather have had Kidd, or Kidd from 10 years ago (Rondo)? Paul Pierce or Shawn Marion? Ray Allen or JJ Barea?
If you say you’d rather have had the older, slower Mavericks surrounding your PF, you’re lying.
Something else that has eluded conversation on this thread is the glaring lack of Tim Duncan. He wasn’t even mentioned in the article. I figured that was because it was assumed that TD is the best of them all, but shouldn’t someone argue for him a little?
Because really, as has been argued so many times, he’s great, but he was surrounded by Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, and Tony Parker. He had better teams than anyone on these lists, except for McHale.
…Ian?
@dag. I put Timmy #1 on my list, but the ONLY argument against him is that hes been a center for 5 yrs now. Anything else is assanine.
On behalf of Rajon Rondo, id like to say thank you. Comparing Rondo to in-his-prime JKidd is blasphemous. Kidd’s all time PG ranking (4 or 5 to me) is higher or equal to the best Rondo would ever get in a “right now” ranking and i love Rondo and despise Kidd (8 yr old grudge, but dont bitch about us chanting wifebeater at u and call us classless WHEN U REALLY BEAT YOUR WIFE, regardless of how batshit crazy she was.proven to be and the fact she prob deserved it, you still dont do that shit.) JKidd is the best PURE PG ive had the pleasure of watching in the 20 years I can vividly remember watching ball (Nash is 2nd, but.ill take godly D over godly shooting from a pg if im forced to choose,) Im praying that someday that comparison isnt as laughable as it is now…
And i would rather have Chandler than Perk…
And KG was older by the time we got him, so thats not a fair comparison.2004 KG could have absolutely won a title with this Dallas team.
@ Celts- I think that TD is the best PF that I’ve ever seen, which stretches back to McHale, but doesn’t include Pettit or Hayes. I can’t imagine there are too many 55 year olds posting on this site, so anyone saying Hayes/Pettit are 100 percent better than KG/Dirk is on crack.
I should have rephrased my comment on Rondo/Kidd. Rondo is like Kidd from when he was a few years into his career. I know that comparison has been made, but my point stands: going into this year, anyone would’ve taken THAT Kidd (playmaking athlete) over the spot up shooting general he has become. He’s still great, obviously, and I hope I’m not making too many waves here.
I don’t know if you remember, but when Bron42 posted here all the time, he would go on and on about Kidd and I would do the same about Nash. I don’t know where I rank them all-time.
You’d rather have Chandler over Perk NOW, but going into the season, Chandler was borderline on his way out of the League while Perkins getting hurt was seen as the ONLY reason the Celtics didn’t beat the Lakers last year.
Overall, be honest: more people thought the Celtics were a better team than the Mavericks this year. I feel that more people would have Pierce above Marion, Rondo around Kidd, Allen around Butler, and Perk above Haywood.
Another thing to consider about KG was that his athleticism is part of what made him great, while Dirk’s skill will let him play longer.
@dag the athleticism/skill thing is on point (though that diminishes how GREAT KG was on D – best since Scottie, no question – and good all around on things that don’t need athleticism, but I get you, offensively) To me, Dirk needs another ring to pass KG cuz I think KG was that fucking good. For a good 5 year stretch, he was the best defensive player and rebounder in the league and a top 10 scorer, but Dirk will be “the man” longer than KG was able to cuz of the fact that even at 26, his vert was probably under 10 inches. Same reason Pierce has stayed good into his early-to-mid 30s. That old man game ages really well. Still, if you rate every other aspect of basketball (passing, finishing, rebounding, shot blocking, on-ball D on every fucking position on the court, etc.) you’d take KG over Dirk in every area but scoring and clutchness (admittedly, those are 2 of the top 3-5 indisputably, but KG’s scoring wasn’t that far off from Dirk’s albeit a bit more limited, and clutchness? Well…) He’s got plenty of time, just saying, as of today, it’s KG to me if I’m building a team from scratch. I feel like it’s easier to find a #1 scorer than it is to find a guy that can anchor a defense like that and 20-25 per if you need him to, even though his mindset has always been that of a #2 (too unselfish late in games, which is fine if you’re passing to Ray or Paul, but if Ricky Buckets or Trenton Hastle’s taking that last second shot and you’re not down 3, come on now…)
Dirk’s evolutionary at his position and going down as one of the 30 best ever, but KG’s the full package. Here’s what I mean here: Dirk’s GREAT, but you need to get a defensive center to protect the rim or you’re squad’s gonna get owned in the paint (enter All NBA Defensive 2nd or 3rd team center Tyson Chandler) That’s fine, you make that move and find a good fit. With KG, he’s your #1 scorer (in his prime) and able to do all the Tyson Chandler-type stuff but is one of the best ever at doing it. so you can get a guy with defensive limitations next to him and know you’re ok. You put Dirk on those Nash/STAT/Matrix teams, they give up 130 a game. Put KG on them, they get better defensively and he can still score at a good clip. KG can fit into any team and make them better, Dirk needs specific pieces around him cuz he does have limitations to his game. In his prime KG had none except clutchness, which is where we should be talking about a much longer partnership with Cassell. Just a philosophical opinion I’ve always had on ball. Versatility will settle any tiebreaker that a huge gap in rings can’t.
hope I was able to make some different points in today’s Dirk vs. KG argument. I’m sure we’ll do this at least 10 more times this summer. God help everyone else if there’s a long lockout…
dagwaller
td shouldnt be discussed with any of the above hell dirk and kg have one ring and barkley and malone none. mchale has 3 but he wasnt the alpha dog hell he was even a 6th man.
sure sayin all those names together make it sound like duncan had them all in their prime together. nooo he won without robinson and he won without manu and parker. the only spur that was in the 99 and 07 title was duncan.
the 03 season alone should put all the argument to rest he beat the three time lakers with a 8 and 8 david robinson, malik rose as his primary backup, manu being the 12th man, parker sucking so bad he was benched for speedy claxton. he killed kg all the time but dirk in that 06 series killed the spurs thats when i ranked dirk higher than kg.
td could guard the rim better than any other pf ever and his offensive moves?? comon none of the other can touch him.
celts fan ehhh hell no kgs defense is better than dirk offense. if thats so kg must be the best player in the league by quite a large margin. the nash that dirk had wasnt the nash that played in phoenix.
No doubt timmy is greatest power forward all time. It’s funny how every time an article about great PF’s shows up a fight breaks out over Dirk and KG. It’s like this ain’t an article without it haha
celts fan since we are playin what if and not what really happened HELL NO KG WOULDNT WIN WITH THIS SQUAD.
i also dont agree that its easier to find a crunch time scorer for kg than a defensive big for dirk.
how many dudes are in the nba with that pierce,kobe,manu attitude?? that is what kg needs.
now u can find a tyson chandler/perkins type player easier for dirk.
then again we are gonna spend the summer on this thing cuz no one is gonna change their minds about kg and dirk now.
@Sean Sweeney
I really have to thank you for the Game of Thrones reference. Even if no one else got it. I just don’t know if Barea is that amazingly sarcastic
@ian – Came out wrong. Meant it as KG’s more versatile and can do both things, just not necessarily clutch. But again, Cuban’s spent over a hundred mill trying to find tht guy for Dirk (Haywood, Dampier, Dsagana Diop) before getting Chandler (who’s All NBA Defensive team, 3rd team I think.) It’s not exactly easy. When you have a guy like a Chandler or Noah or (godamnit) Perk, you tend to not give them up easily. Notice I say you, cuz we traded ours for a basketball pump and 2 needles.
and ya, I’m not having this discussion a million times. It’s an opinion thing til KG comes back and averages 25, 13, 5, and 2 or Dirk wins another ring. Til then, it’s just opinion, but this article seemed like a good time to rehash that argument since that’s basically what the whole thing was about.
hehe well ok then lets wait another season to see if dirk can get more gold.
@ Let’s Go Hawks haha We just getting started! I am obsessed with that show
Having watched jazz way back with malone and stockton and just finished watching dirk’s playoff run this year, there is no comparison…
There was no chance in a billion years that Karl Malone could have led this Dallas team to victory, the guy simply can’t create his own offense, without stockton he would have been just another power forward with some good stats.
Dirk’s run this year was epic! The way he dominated every defender, even though his FG% was lower against the heat, I think he still dominated to a degree.
@ Celts – great points about KG’s versatility. This is why I like arguing with you – you make good points.
Another thing I think we should consider is that KG in 2004 was 2 years more experienced than Dirk at that point. Funny how exactly 2 years later was Dirk’s first “peak”, going to the Finals and starting his MVP year. Then KG won his title in 2008, and only 3 years later, Dirk won his.
Those may be funny coincidences, but I think that looking back on their careers, without having to consider the 2 year difference, you’ll look back more kindly on Dirk for those 2 years.
This is all IF Dirk can keep up a similar level of production as he ages. Which, as we both have mentioned, is even more likely than KG.
I remember one all-star game in the early 2000s when Yao, Shaq, KG, Dirk and TD were all in the game. I was hoping like hell that the coach (probably Phil or Pop) would pull an ALL 7 FOOTER lineup: Shaq at C, Yao at PF, TD at SF, Dirk at SG, and KG at PG. It’s funny because at the time, that’s how they all played: Shaq the bruiser inside, Yao the huge dude that could still shoot, TD playing tight D and still having a midrange game, Dirk shooting from all over, and KG passing like a lead guard…nasty.
That team would’ve made 120 mil per year haha.
still soft as tissue paper….
@Baller 02 – what about when you could guard Dirk with 6’6″-6’8″ swing men? He struggled after GS showed the blueprint. This was actually the first post-season that Dirk showed alot of confidence and wasn’t frustrated by the defenders. Karl was on offensive player, he was a traditional PF, before they became perimeter players. He was low-post, high-post, pick-n-roll, pick-n-pop and 15′ on out. These are basically what his peers were as well.
obviously duncan, garnett, barkley, malone, webber, and nowitzki are amongst the best power forwards of all time. i cannot really talk about petit, mchale, hayes because i have never seen them play.
all of them have tremendous stats, some of them have a ring some don’t but if people measure legacies in terms of rings i think it’s important to consider how these guys won.
duncan has 4 rings but look at the help he got from robinson, ginobili, parker, horry.
what did garnett achieve in minnesota as the alpha dog?
countless first round exits and one conference final.
back then his supporting cast with sprewell and cassel was not bad at all.
he won a ring with boston. with help of pierce (top ten small forwards of all time), allen (best shooter of all time), rondo..
barkley, malone never won the chip but hey none of these guys would have won the chip agaist jordan. he basically won it 6 years in a row.
anyways, nowitzki had by far the least help in terms of star power, and he still managed to lead them to 50+ win seasons each year, led them to the finals twice, outscored both wade and james in the forth quarter these finals.
1) duncan
2) malone
3) nowitzki
4) garnett
5) barkley
@steffan – you’re out of your mind. Dirk has had some great help around him, while KG had Cassell and Spree together for one year (and Sam alone for just 1 more year,) lost 4 out of 5 1st round picks in his prime, and was flanked by Ricky Davis or Wally Szyerbiak as his #2 for a good 3 or 4 years.
Dirk’s had tons of talent around him, albeit no other superstars like him, but Nash (still borderline all star even then, but not what he becamse) and Finley (the alpha in Dirk’s early years) = Spree and Cassell, and he had them much longer than the one year KG had those 2. Who’s been Dirk’s worst #2? Josh Howard? Jason Terry? Older Shawn Marion? KG would murder someone to not have had to say Wally or Ricky Davis and not start next to Trenton Hassle for much of his career. Come on now. Dirk’s had the least talent of them all?!? GTFOH
Dirk had less talent than KG had when KG was with the Wolves.
celts fan and dag
i think they had similar talent i just think dirk makes those dudes look better than what they really are.
now pleaseee lets stop the duncan had all those dudes together you make it sound like he had 95 robinson 05 manu and 07 parker together he didnt. he won with completly dif squads in 99 and 07.
another thing is that you guys always use well barkley woudnt have won vs jordan. why not?? they made it once and gave him a good series but thats my point he made it only ONCE.
dirk and kg of the list have played with the least talent true but dirk has won with the worst team of the group that says alot.
@Sean Sweeney I hope so, man. I don’t know if you read the books but I did and they are fantastic and it just gets better. The show is perfect to the books. Keep up the good work!
@dag – take away ONE YEAR of Cassell and.Spree.(plus one more yr of just one.of them) amd tell me 1 talented guy on that squad thatd get burn in this series for Dallas
Wally world may get a few min and Joe Smith may take Brian Cardinals tick. Beyond that, who ya got? Ricky Davis? Troy Hudson? The ghost of Tom Gugliata?
@ celts fan
true. the wolves had a very poor team.. finley was great, nash too and you cannot compare these guys to the likes of hassel and hudson. szerbiak wasnt too bad i think. wasnt he an allstar at some point?
what i wanted to say is that during his finals appearances dirk had by far the least support compared to title runs of garnett or duncan.
someone else pointed this out before but the 2008 celtics were an amazing team. you cannot give garnett the same credit for getting that ring compared to nowitzkis efforts this year. you cant.
all im saying is dirk won a championship as the only superstar on his team and kg won it together with 2 other superstars.
for me that makes the difference.
@steffan – true, but you can’t put just one year against an entire career. KG’s been better for longer. That’s not debatable. Even Dirk said on PTI yesterday that even in 06, he was only offense and didn’t necessarily want the ball in big spots, couldn’t defend or rebound. He’s come a long way in that regard, but if all you’re going on is 3 years recently, you have no case of him being better than KG, who’s been a Godly rebounder, defender, and very good scorer his entire career (since he’s been 21 anyway.)
Put it this way, if you asked someone who they’d rather have in 2004, it’d be KG. 2006? KG. 2008? KG. You can’t just base it on recent years when they’ve been in the league almost the same amount of time. If Dirk keeps running shit the next few years and wins another ring, then you can start the argument. Til then, come on.
and I’ll play devils advocate here. Nash was just “very good”, not great, on Dallas – Finley was great though and the alpha for the first 3-4 years of Dirk’s career, but Ray was supposed to be close to washed up when he got here and Paul was supposed to be declining. It’s not like they were both 26. Both were younger or the same age as Shawn Marion is this year (admittedly, both were better than he ever was in their primes, but regardless, we say Marion’s old now.)
1.TD-Brought his team with him. Amazing on both ends.
2.KG-Stats don’t lie, and love him or hate him brought Boston relevance and is a team player.
3.McHale- Crazy good, stats don’t tell enough.
4.Round Mound- 6’4, scores in many ways and averaged 12 rebounds for a career.
5.Mailman- Scored 20+ ppg for what seemed like an eternity.
Then 6.Dirk-Best shooters touch of any PF, not a great rebounder though despite 10 rpg playoff avg, and meh defender.