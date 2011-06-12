Dirk Reacts To Miami’s Jokes; Monta Ellis Wants Chicago?

You would think in the middle of the NBA Finals in a matchup between two veteran teams, we wouldn’t have to be dealing with kiddy stuff. But we are. And now Dirk, all 32 years of him, is speaking on it. After Nowitzki’s bout with a high fever earlier in the series, cameras caught D-Wade and LeBron poking fun at him, fake coughing and playing it up to suggest that perhaps Dirk was faking his sickness. It came back to the German and he had this to say to reporters after practice: “I just thought it was a little childish, a little ignorant. I’ve been in this league for 13 years. I’ve never faked an injury or illness.” For his part, Wade said that he actually did cough and then to play along with the media, he and LeBron played it off as if they were sick as well. Yeah, okay. While we don’t believe they did it in any harmful way, who does something like that in the Finals? As Dirk says, it seems childish and unnecessary. That’s the type of stunt you pull in December against the Clippers, not in the NBA Finals. Certainly, people are wondering how Dirk will respond on the court. He probably doesn’t care. Nothing has rattled him this far, so we’re pretty sure this won’t either … Despite his screwed-up hip, Brendan Haywood is going to give it a go in Game 6. This is HUGE news for Dallas. And it has nothing to do with Haywood. It just means no more Ian Mahinmi … Nate Robinson got caught pissing in public early Friday morning. This dude has to be the most well-known player in the league who isn’t known for anything on the actual court. You think of Nate Robinson and you think of dunk contests, acting a fool on the bench and now pissing in public. Actually, we take that back. He did get some PT in the playoffs, but made a fool of himself with some ridiculous celebrations. Let’s hope he can get back on the court next year … “The Bay Area will never be the same.” Mark Jackson is predicting playoffs for the Warriors. Mark, you’re better than that! In all seriousness, pull off a decent trade for Monta Ellis and who knows? Probably not next year, but we can see it coming … Speaking of Ellis, reports are now coming out that his top destination (if he is traded) is Chicago. While the Bulls could definitely use some more perimeter scoring and someone to take the burden off D-Rose, putting Ellis and Rose in the same backcourt will hurt defensively. The Bulls’ front office has been reluctant to make drastic moves while building this team. We can’t see them doing it now … And besides the obvious candidates, who do y’all have as the big x-factors tonight? In Dallas, it was the Mavs’ bench that made the difference. Barea, Stevenson and Terry all did work. Now the question is: can they do it in Miami? For the Heat, they can’t expect much more than they’re getting out of Bosh & Chalmers. Is it Bibby that’ll hit some shots? Doubtful. Haslem? Again, we hate to keep saying it, but it probably comes down to LeBron. CAN’T WAIT … We’re out like UriNate Robinson.
UriNate? You’re better than that dime
I thought UriNate was brilliant :p
If the Heat win tonight, they win the series. Tonight is the last night that Dirk and Kidd will have a chance at winning a championship, ever.
At least for that reason, I am pulling for Dallas. D-Wade & Co. will get their chips, but hopefully not starting this year.
Too drunk to post now. I’ll try again in the morning.
@ Island – you posting drunk > 90% of the posts yesterday…
I love the Mavs, but I hope tonight isn’t the last night of NBA for the next 2 years.
what the hell, who stole my name?????????????
you guys are taking wanting to be me to a WHOLE nuther level.
anyway i really feel dallas got this. sux for lebron. he’ll have a long summer.
and i’ll miss the nba.
ugh…good thing the wnba is on. sike!!
My take on the Wade Bron vid:
Those are just two friends having harmless fun. I hate Bron, but come on now, stuff kids do in middle school gym class are more demeaning than a dude fake coughing.
But hey, Dirk is currently owning every Heat player’s ass, he can say whatever the fuck he wants.
LMFAO! So I really got an impostor now. Does that make me famous too? Pathetic, even for a goddamn psycho…
4 minutes apart? really? and you expect them to believe those posts? psycho comedy gold… lol
All I have to say to Dallas is hold your horses. Remember last year Boston had a 3-2 lead and lost the last two in LA. If Chandler goes out with a leg injury, it’ll be creepy.
Two funny things about game 5:
1) The referee signaling the blocking call by vigorously humping the air.
2)The slow motion replay of Lebron backing down Marion and Marion mouthing “oh yeah” like it was prison ball or something. Maybe that’s why Lebron doesn’t want to post up, he’s protecting his butt.
I can’t believe we are even talking about that Bron/Wade video. Seriously. who cares? They were kidding around, this is such a NON story.
Basketball these days is great. The media coverage, however, is painful.
Monta to Chicago???? Damn i don’t know how i feel about that. The MS Bullet and DMvP in the same backcourt would def be entertaining on offense and Monta is a decent defender with speed and quick hands. I just don’t see Monta guarding 2’s all that well, although with less offensive responsibility, i can see Rose being a dog on defense, esp vs bigger guards. In the past he has done well vs 2guards on defense but someone like Kobe may hurt him bad.
Pos
Montas contract is about $44 Mil the next 4yrs at $11mill per. with year 4 being a player option. Very Tradeable contract
Dengs is an increasing contract topping out at nearly $15mil in 2013 very difficult to trade…advantage Monta
Monta can score at will and has the speed to Run with Rose in the open court.
Neg
Monta had beef with Curry for no reason early on, and that could spell trouble if he is jealous of Rose’s success.
Why does GState want Monta out all of a sudden, is he a cancer, is he already bucking Mark Jackson’s system/plans? If so, no way dude works well with Thibs, who is 10Xs tougher to deal with than Jackson could ever be.
The Bulls would have a terrible mix of speed and slowness
PG Rose/Watson
SG Monta/Bogans
SF Brewer/Korver
PF Boozer/Taj Gibson/Scalabrini
C Noah/Omer Asik
This would be a terrible line up for Boozer to play with. No way he gets up and down the court fast enough to be productive. Defensively the Bulls would be undersized at every position except PG.
If I were the GM, I’d have a hard time not pulling the trigger on this one, just as long as I have some insurance at SF….perhaps GState swaps 1st round picks and we steal SF/Tyler Honeycutt at #11 while giving them our 2 1st rd picks at #28 and #30.
shitface i honestly think someone did that on purpose, the 4 minutes apart thing. i didnt even see the thing b4 my fake post. but its cool. i thought it was you. it probably is. becaUSE I THOUGHT WHEN I WAS SAYING YOU GUYS WANNA BE ME that YOU DID THAT BULLSHIT. o well. it doesnt matter. it’s childish. i feel like stopping commenting here if people wanna resort to stealing my name. its pretty lame.
Maybe Jackson has a thing about guys on mopeds
LBJ & Wade embarrassed themselves, its not big deal but that isn’t how two professionals in the NBA Finals act… it’s how some teenagers who set up their own super cool exclusive club for cool kids, act… and thats what Wade, LBJ and Bosh did.
Dirk responded with class… exactly how I expected him to… he’s classy.
If Nate needed to piss so badly, he should have got one of his boys to pull the car over and hold him up by the arms like a toddler… cops would of just rolled by thinking it was some dad with his kid.
The entire basketball world is perceived as hating Miami… James and Wade’s actions are just turning that into reality… surprisingly its Bosh who has come out of the playoffs looking good which after the season he had… you’d never have guessed.
Wade and LBJ just look like a couple of stuck up kids who’ve always been the popular kids because they’re good at basketball and have never matured past high school… didn’t expect it from Wade tbh.
Also.
Ellis to Chicago is the worst fit yet, Deng loses value when he isn’t the 3rd option on the Bulls, he is a hard working, decent defender who hit open shots and doesn’t need the ball… perfect for Chicago absolutely useless for Golden State and hardly maximizing Ellis’ value.
Ellis in Chicago is terrible, he gives them the exact same problem GS have with Curry and Ellis in the back court, he doesn’t fit the team very well and he basically means they’ll probably be starting on of either; Korver, Bogans or Brewer again next year. Sure he has a cheaper contract than what Deng’s will be but… do you really think a back court of Ellis/Rose will win an NBA championship?
I honestly believe I could run a NBA team better than half of the GMs in the league.
Say what you want about this being a non-story…Wade and LBJ even DOING this shows how scared they are.
Same shit I see amongst kids when they start losing–gotta do some stupid shit and make fun of their opponent when they getting their ass handed to em.
Don’t matter if Dallas somehow loses game 6. You can just see LBJ shrinking under the pressure…all of his ghosts in Cleveland once again coming back to haunt him–except now it’s on a bigger stage.
I’d love to see a Game 7…see if this Chosen One will actually step up.
Yup…cheap shots…that’s the most common defense mechanism…
Its gonna be a game 7.Disney get 110 mil just for it happening I read somewhere.Chandler or somebody important gonna be in foul trouble all night.They gonna force Bron ass to shoot free throws tonight.
Very childish of Wade and LeBron. Like another poster said you expect that from Lebron but not Wade. However if I was Dirk at some point in the game I would go Andrew Bynum lite on the next one of them to drive into the lane and be like “go cough yo ass on the bench now bitch!”
SMH at Dirk not having a witty comeback for Lebron and Wade
I think wade and James looked like the spoiled (albeit talented) children that they are and Dirk’s comment about them was accurate.
If Dirk tried to say something witty he would’ve sounded as childish as them.
I wonder if the same segment of fans/media who are so offended by the Dirk/Heat story (“How DARE they question Dirk?”) are the same people who were openly questioning Jay Cutler’s knee injury.
just more stupid hoopla Lebron/D Wade hope the media blowup into something. Who cares! But that since 1988 Heat shirt was pretty clean!
Austin – This one is a stretch, even for you. People are blasting Wade and Lebron for making fun of Dirk being sick. Dirk played. People blasted Jay Cutler because he didn’t play, and was walking around on the sideline. In football, especially the QB, you are expected to get hurt and play, super especially in the playoffs. Cutler, from everything anyone has ever written about him, is a douche. Lebron and Wade have been showing some douchelike symptoms as well. Fuck em all.
The whole cough thing wasn’t even that bad. The only bad thing was Wade talking about it and doing the whole “you did exactly what we wanted you to do media” crap. I really hope they lose.
Stay away from Ellis if you’re Chicago. He’s a fantasy guy, that’s it. Across the board in sports the line between guys who can help your team and guys who put up stats is blurred. Just because a guy can help your fantasy team doesn’t mean he can help your favorite team. Ellis is that guy. I’d draft the shit outta him for the Beanie Weenies in a Yahoo league, but keep him off of a team I root for.
I can’t tell if I’m still drunk or nervous for the game. It was a standard Saturday night at my house. I woke up with bruises all over my body because apparently when I drink I turn into a BMX freestyler. Naturally I tried to reenact the whole prom scene from Rad in my driveway. Failed there. My gf walked out of the house, saw the 10 kajillion skidmarks on the driveway, looked at my scraped, bruised body, looked at my buddy who slept in the guest room, shook her head in shame, said “you guys were shitfaced and you are an idiot”, and left to spend money. On what, I have no idea.
Video clip of what I looked like last night. I’m in the white pants.
[www.youtube.com]
No it wouldnt. Id be clever
@Big Island — I don’t think it’s a stretch. Whether Cutler is a douche or not has nothing to do with the ligaments in his knee. I’m not talking about the maturity of LeBron and Wade’s actions; I’m talking about those who are getting on them for even daring question Dirk’s health. I wonder if those same people were questioning Cutler’s health.
@BIG & ICAR
I don’t know, I too questions Monta’s ability to blend in. And he doesn’t have a long range jumper.
Some of you think the Bulls are contenders, but with MIA, NY, ORL, all coming back stronger next season and having the exact tools to beat the Bulls, plus BOS is still really good, I think the Bulls need to try something, the team we have now doesn’t really fit a championship team.
-Deng is a decent player, he works hard on Defense, is a decent jumpshooter, and doesn’t complain at all about his role on the team.
-Boozer is…well he’s a stat whore who has no business playing with Rose but that’s another convo.
– Noah is a hustler and fits into that Marcus Camby type mode where he’s actaully better as a PF. but we now have a PF with a huge contract.
– BRewer should be the starting 2G or SF if the trade goes down. and he is a very good defender, hits his open shot, and plays without the ball very well. Perfect fit for playing alongside Rose.
_ Taj Gibson, perfect guy to play next to Rose, but suprisingly his IQ isn’t high enough yet to be a starter. Plus he may need to bulk up to about 230 before he could handle starting. But with Boozer here, Taj will never be a starter.
Basically, we have a team that wants to run, but with Boozer and Deng as starters we can’t run at all. Plus with Deng, Boozer, and Noahs contract with Rose’s contract coming up, we really don’t have any move to manuever in Free Agency.
Trading for Monta will free up the SF spot for Brewer who should be starting. It will give Rose a teammate whom he doesn’t have to create shots for and that’s HUGE seeing as how he created everybody on the teams shots for them.
It will also free the Bulls of Dengs terrible contract that only increases over the next 4 years.
I also think Rose and Montas games are similar and could cause more problems on defense than the opposing team could cause for them.
Contrary to popular belief, Rose has been a pretty good defender the 2nd half of the season and playoffs. With Monta’s speed playing along side him, I can see that improving his defensive game. I’m not sure about Monta as a defender, because he plays in GState you can never trust his stats and I’ve only watched him play maybe 10xs or so.
@Austin
Come on man…seriously.
You cant keep excusing EVERYTHING Lebron does.
-He left his hometown team,
– the Decision
-had a championship celebration before the season started
– Danced on the court during the game vs Chicago
– shot a left handed FT just for kicks in the playoff game vs Chicago
– over celebration after beating Bos
– going out of his way to celebrate in front of DAL bench during a finals game
– and now mocking his finals opponent DURING the finals.
All these are signs of an immature person that lacks professionalism. Sure he’s be trained to “act” professional, but that dude ain’t professional at all.
Im not saying you shouldn’t defend him anymore. He’s your guy and i get that, but maybe it’s time you just ignore some shit or keep it 100 and admit that people are right to bash him when he does shit like this.
for instance, I am a big KG fan, but that dude has been a complete d!ckhead in the last few years. Some of it funny (I don’t want to meet your f^king rookies) and some of it just down right idiotic (crawling on the floor up to Jared Bayless). I have no problem bashing him for the stupid ish, he’s still my nicca in the end.
Austin – I’m sure they are the same people, I just don’t understand your question I guess.. It’s like wondering if the same guys who like orange juice are the same guys who hate apple juice. What does it matter? Dirk was sick, he played, and then whatever Wade and Lebron did, whether it was poking fun/questioning Dirk being sick, was going to get dissected a thousand times over. Cutler got hurt, didn’t play, and people questioned his toughness, and dissected that a thousand times over.
We see people play sports injured all of the time, especially in the playoffs. Cutler plays a game where guys have played with broken legs (Leftwich, Hannah) or cut off their damn finger (Lott), basically do ANYTHING to stay in the game for their team. When he had the opportunity to do that, he didn’t, so he got questioned on his toughness. He did get hurt, he didn’t need surgery, and in football you are expected to play through that.
They are two completely different situations. Dirk played, sick, and his team won. People got on James and Wade for what they did. Whether or not he was actually sick isn’t what people are talking about, they are talking about Wade and James and what they were doing. Cutler got hurt, didn’t play, his team lost in large part because he wasn’t playing, and people questioned his toughness. If I were limping around after the game going “Uh oh! I got Cutlered!” and laughing about it, and people got on me for it, it would be the same.
For the record, I probably would’ve been flopping around like a fish on a dock. Nobody questions my toughness because they know I’m not tough. If you have to tell someone how tough/good/skilled you are, you aren’t tough/good/skilled to begin with.
@Chicagorilla — I wasn’t defending LeBron or Wade, just wondering about the difference in questioning Dirk’s illness versus questioning Cutler’s knee.
@Big Island — As I recall it, people weren’t just questioning Cutler’s toughness, they were actually questioning his injury. Like they thought he was faking or milking it.
@AB
Its not about the fans questioning Dirk. Wade and Lebron are closer to the situation, THEY ARE HIS OPPONENT! There is a certain line you don’t cross, unless of course you are Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas and Larry Bird is killing your team so you make some crazy ass racist sounding remarks lol.
But Lebron and Wade are not Isiah and Rodman, they are spokesmen for the NBA and like i wrote before, this is the finals. Have some tact and respect.
Austin – They questioned the severity of an injury that they couldn’t see happen, didn’t require surgery, and never really got settled afterwards (MCL tear, or sprain)? The nerve!
Chicago takes their sports very seriously, as I’m sure Chicagorilla can attest to. Especially the Bears. So when a guy comes in and isn’t very endearing to any fans, let alone Chicago fans, and asks out of a game against their biggest rivals, in the game to go to the Super Bowl, with an injury that you didn’t/can’t see (Scottie Pippen – migrane), in a sport as tough as football, where you’ve been getting booed by your own fans because you are playing poorly, you are likely to be questioned on your toughness and/or legitimacy of your injury.
To add to the conspiracy theories, did anyone catch the headline on Yahoo sports? Last night it read, “James aware of criticism entering Game 7”, then this morning it was changed to “James aware of criticism entering Game 6”.
I’m kidding of course. It was nothing more than a typo, but I thought people would be jumping all over that.
Typical of the Heat to do or say something stupid and ignorant whenever they’re losing, especially LeBron. Wade and the others weren’t like that before LeBron came.
“Us against the world. The whole world wants us to lose”. All that crap. It’s always the same. They talk and blame others, the media, the haters and rarely point to themselves. They don’t even have to guts to own it. These guys are big-time NBA superstars but they still act like losers.
Maybe they are, they just don’t know it yet.
The time for talk is almost over.
1 game for Miami to try to play again. 1 game for Dallas to take the throne.
48 mins.
We gonna find out a whole buncha stuff about a whole buncha dudes….
Can’t wait!
More curious on finding out the stuff if the refs got the stuff.
I am setting my sexual sights on EN FUEGO now. Let me come bad romance you boy!
@ QQ it’s not whether it’s demeaning or not it’s just the timing of it. Why do this a few days after you lost and on the same morning of a game that you also went on to eventually lose?
@ K Dizzle and the writer of this Smack article: Bart Scott’s lawyer would like to have a word with you lol
Other than Wade and LeBron who else is questioning whether Dirk was really sick or not? As far as I know they’ve been the only two to do so so far. Nearly 3 million people questioned the severity of Cutler’s injury (me included). And yes Big Island we do take our sports very seriously. Like when that goof ass Lil Wayne did that stupid ass Green & Yellow song in Chicago AFTER the Packers beat us in the NFC Championship and had the nerve to be shocked when they booed his ass. I mean what the fuck did you think was gonna happen? They’re our fuckin rivals!
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2011 DALLAS MAVERICKS.
One of the most fucking resilient championship teams in the NBA ever.
Enjoy your moment, champions. Yall ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY deserve it.
And yeah….
CAN’T FUCKING WAIT FOR BURTON’S LEBRON DEFENSE THIS TIME.
This one will be classic.
Lebron did shake hands with Kidd before he left the court. I didnt think so at first, but i saw the replay.
Well Lebron had 20 points, scored the most for the Heat, What else could he do?
HAHAHAHAHHAHHAH LeDouche you need to seek out Artest’s psychiatrist, because that was a mental breakdown of historical proportions.
Ay Caramba! Sorry I don’t dance. Don’t bad (or butt) romance. I don’t cross swords. Don’t ride brokeback. Don’t want anything to do with Big Island’s scraps. HAHAHAHA
….oh to be young and douchey….