Donovan Mitchell has been fantastic for the Utah Jazz throughout the season and that was the case again in his NBA playoff debut. The rookie guard exploded for 27 points and 10 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder and, though the end result was a loss for his team, the defeat certainly did not come as a result of struggles from Mitchell. However, the former Louisville standout did suffer an injury during Game 1 that forced him to the sideline, albeit briefly.

With that said, there is positive news on the injury front, with all indications pointing to a minor ailment on his left foot and a positive prognosis when it comes to an all-important Game 2.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell underwent an MRI on his left foot and the results came back negative, league sources tell ESPN. He will play in Game 2 on Wednesday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 16, 2018

Beyond what is reportedly a clean MRI, Mitchell himself said that the issue was “nothing major,” as evidenced by the fact that he did return to action down the stretch despite the injury.