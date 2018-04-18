Donovan Mitchell Will Officially Start For The Jazz in Game 2 Against The Thunder (UPDATE)

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Oklahoma City Thunder
04.18.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season, and rookie Donovan Mitchell‘s ascendance to a bonafide superstar has been a big catalyst for that. His stellar play helped lead the Jazz to an unexpected postseason berth, and the talented rookie guard was impressive in his inaugural playoff appearance, notching 27 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in Utah’s Game 1 loss in OKC.

But he also went down with a foot injury, which left questions about his availability in Game 2 on Wednesday and for the rest of the series. Fortunately, an MRI revealed that he’d only suffered a foot contusion, and Mitchell told reporters on Tuesday that he was determined to suit up for his team in Game 2.

And prior to tip off on Wednesday, the team made it official and announced via Twitter that he would indeed be in the starting lineup for the Jazz in Game 2 in OKC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGS2018 NBA Playoffsdonovan mitchellOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERUTAH JAZZ

What To Listen To

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 12 hours ago 3 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 2 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP