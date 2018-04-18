Getty Image

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season, and rookie Donovan Mitchell‘s ascendance to a bonafide superstar has been a big catalyst for that. His stellar play helped lead the Jazz to an unexpected postseason berth, and the talented rookie guard was impressive in his inaugural playoff appearance, notching 27 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in Utah’s Game 1 loss in OKC.

But he also went down with a foot injury, which left questions about his availability in Game 2 on Wednesday and for the rest of the series. Fortunately, an MRI revealed that he’d only suffered a foot contusion, and Mitchell told reporters on Tuesday that he was determined to suit up for his team in Game 2.

And prior to tip off on Wednesday, the team made it official and announced via Twitter that he would indeed be in the starting lineup for the Jazz in Game 2 in OKC.