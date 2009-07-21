Don’t Miss The Lakers 3-on-3 Tourney

Although I’m still just recovering from the last time we were out in LA, there’s no way I’m going to miss the inaugural Lakers 3-on-3 Tournament presented by Nike. If you’re going to be in the City of Angels the weekend of August 15th – 16th, you’ll definitely want to get down with this tourney.

Recruit your own 3-on-3 team to play on one of 70 courts on the campus of L.A. LIVE (800 W Olympic Blvd) or if you want to increase your odds of winning, create your own tournament bracket with 8 or 16 teams. Regardless, each team entered plays a minimum of three games.

The Lakers 3-on-3 Tournament is home to every kind of baller there is: short, tall, college standout, rec league champion, intramural player, gym rat, AAU or YMCA participant. The Elite Division (where all you Dime readers should be) may represent a small fraction of teams, but it shines as arguably the most competitive ball in the region. It features former CBA and European professionals, former college superstars, high school standouts, and more than a few playground legends.

For more information, visit www.lakers3on3.com. To register before the July 31 deadline, visit registration.lakers3on3.com.