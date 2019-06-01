Getty Image

Drake has become an interesting subplot of the NBA Finals just one game in, and as it turns out that’s because he’s trying very hard to be the talk of the town. The Toronto rapper was front and center as the Raptors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. And though he didn’t do anything too crazy on the sidelines — until after the game when he was jawing with Draymond Green, that is — he did his part to troll the Warriors in his own special way.

Drake showed up to ScotiaBank Arena on Thursday night wearing a vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey. Steph Curry’s father played for the Raptors in the early days of the franchise, and it seems Drake found the best way to keep his trolling streak going was to wear a Raptors jersey that says “Curry” and “30” on the back.

But as it turns out, there’s a very interesting story behind the jersey Drake rocked on Thursday night, which was autographed, if you didn’t notice. As it turns out, that jersey isn’t a replica of an authentic — it’s the real deal. And what’s more, it was a very recent acquisition for the rapper.

Drake didn’t already own the Curry Raptors jersey, but rather his stylist worked hard to track the jersey down through a Brooklyn vintage sports memorabilia shop. Action Network’s Darren Rovell shared the story behind the troll on Friday.