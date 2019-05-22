Getty Image

Drake has become a talking point in the Eastern Conference Finals. With Games 3 and 4 of the series being in Toronto, the Grammy Award-winning rapper has been seated courtside for a pair of Raptors wins over the Milwaukee Bucks. Drake has been animated on the sidelines during both games, and during Game 4, he was a little extra animated, including briefly rubbing Toronto coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders in the fourth quarter.

Because it’s Drake, who is both from the city and serves as the team’s global ambassador, it’s not a huge shock that he’s there and having a good time. Still, some people were rubbed the wrong way, including an executive with the agency that represents Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, Budenholzer said he doesn’t want fans, “or whatever Drake is for the Raptors,” to cross boundaries and make their way onto the floor.