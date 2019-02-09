Getty Image

Rudy Gobert will not be playing in Charlotte come All-Star Weekend, and by now, he’s probably fine with that. But in the moment, when speaking with reporters about the snub last week, he got a little emotional. Shedding tears over All-Star voting, as we learned, didn’t sit particularly well with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warrior and absolute arbiter of what it is and is not ok to be sad about decided to make fun of Gobert on Twitter shortly after video of press meeting went viral. Green, who presumably might have other things to worry about on one of the greatest NBA teams ever, has stood by his decision to poke fun at Gobert.

Green was on C.J. McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast and explained why he was critical of Gobert crying.