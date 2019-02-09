Draymond Green Explained Why He ‘Can’t Get With’ Rudy Gobert Crying Over His All-Star Snub

02.08.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Rudy Gobert will not be playing in Charlotte come All-Star Weekend, and by now, he’s probably fine with that. But in the moment, when speaking with reporters about the snub last week, he got a little emotional. Shedding tears over All-Star voting, as we learned, didn’t sit particularly well with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warrior and absolute arbiter of what it is and is not ok to be sad about decided to make fun of Gobert on Twitter shortly after video of press meeting went viral. Green, who presumably might have other things to worry about on one of the greatest NBA teams ever, has stood by his decision to poke fun at Gobert.

Green was on C.J. McCollum’s “Pull Up” podcast and explained why he was critical of Gobert crying.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond Greenrudy gobert

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 8 hours ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 1 day ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP