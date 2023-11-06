Draymond Green Got Kicked In The Nuts By Jarrett Allen Going For A Rebound

The Warriors and Cavs met on Sunday night in Cleveland, and while that matchup doesn’t carry quite as much weight as it did five years ago, it was still a matchup of two hopeful contenders in each conference.

For the Cavs, they’re trying to re-establish themselves as one of the East’s top teams with a new, young core headlined by Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. For the Warriors, they’re trying to prove their star group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still have what it takes to compete for a fifth championship together. Sunday’s game went the way of the young Cavs in an impressive 115-104 win, and it was a tough night for the Warriors in a few regards.

Not only did they take the loss, but Draymond Green had to play through some pain after getting kicked in the nuts less than three minutes into the game as he went up for a rebound alongside Jarrett Allen, whose leg flailed right in between poor Draymond’s legs and left him laying on the floor for a bit.

Oh no, Draymond 😅 pic.twitter.com/pBcTlMeYsf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2023

Now, this naturally brings up some memories of Cavs-Warriors showdowns of the past, as Green rather famously got suspended one game for a low blow on LeBron James during the 2016 Finals, helping pave the way for a stunning Cavs comeback in the series. Allen, for his part in this instance, didn’t receive a Flagrant or any penalty for what was deemed incidental and accidental contact, despite the pain it cause for Green.