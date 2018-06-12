Draymond Green Took $12 Million Less In 2015 So The Warriors Could Chase Kevin Durant

06.12.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA championships, including back-to-back titles after sweeping the Cavaliers. With Steph Curry under contract for four more years and Kevin Durant expected to be locked up on a multi-year deal of “whatever he wants,” odds are they will continue to be the favorites to win the title for the foreseeable future.

The question marks for the Warriors’ dynasty moving forward are Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Both are eligible for extensions this summer, but neither should take one, given they’d be sacrificing a tremendous amount of future earning potential. Thompson’s deal will run up in 2019 and Green will be a free agent in 2020, with both likely seeking their biggest pay days of their careers. At that point it will come down to whether the Warriors will offer them enough to keep them around.

Thompson has already hinted that he wants to stay with the Warriors and may take a minor cut to stick it out and see how many rings he can rack up. Green, however, already took his pay cut back in 2015 when he signed his 5-year, $82 million extension with the Warriors.

