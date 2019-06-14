Getty Image

For the first time since 2016, the Golden State Warriors will not enter the long and dark NBA offseason as champions. The Dubs fell in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, which provided a moment of history, as it marked the first championship for the Raptors.

Now, the Warriors have to face some serious questions once the offseason rolls around. Figuring out a plan for the injured Kevin Durant is at the top of the list, as is getting Klay Thompson back, even though he suffered a nasty looking knee injury on Thursday. DeMarcus Cousins’ future is in doubt, and of course, there’s just the general question of whether they’ll be able to get back to being champions after being knocked off of the mountaintop.

Two of the team’s leaders are confident that won’t be the case. Both Steph Curry and Draymond Green made it clear that they believe this is more a bump in the road than a sign of things to come.