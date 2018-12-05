Draymond Green Couldn’t Help But Troll The Cavs Before Their Game On Wednesday

12.05.18 2 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors play the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night, bringing the Warriors back to the site of their 2018 NBA championship celebration for the first time since June.

Back in 2016, when Golden State visited Cleveland after winning its first title, Steph Curry said he hoped the locker room still smelled like champagne. That didn’t sit too well with the Cavaliers at the time, so naturally Draymond Green has taken this occasion to poke the bear again.

The Warriors forward, who is not playing during Golden State’s road trip due to a toe injury, nevertheless couldn’t resist the opportunity to revisit the location of two of his team’s title-clinching wins, trolling Cleveland in the process.

