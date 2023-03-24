Drew Timme, Mark Few, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs dug themselves a significant hole on Thursday in a Sweet 16 matchup against the UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas. By halftime, Gonzaga was trailing by 13 points and seemingly on the ropes after a first half in which the Bulldogs struggled mightily to find defensive stops. Then, Timme and company executed almost flawlessly for the vast majority of the second half to build what appeared to be an insurmountable lead, only to implode in the final minutes. To cap off what was an instant classic, the Bulldogs ultimately pulled it out of the fire on a deep three-pointer by Julian Strawther in the final seconds, and Gonzaga escaped with a 79-76 win and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Early in the game, it was the Timme show for the Bulldogs. The perennial All-American scored 15 of the first 19 points for Gonzaga, showcasing his game both inside and outside.

On the other end, however, UCLA took it to Gonzaga early and often in the first half. The Bruins scored 29 points in the first ten minutes of action, making 60 percent of their shots with only one turnover. By the middle of the half, UCLA used an 11-2 run to take a double-digit lead and apparent control of the game flow.

While both teams were generating quality looks, UCLA had the edge in the possession battle by virtue of ball security. The Bruins forced seven turnovers in fewer than 15 minutes and, even with Gonzaga eventually cutting the margin to two, UCLA had a counterpunch before halftime. That came in the form of a 15-4 run to close the half, and Mick Cronin’s team led 46-33 at the break.

As he did in the first half, Timme came out of the locker room strong for Gonzaga, keying an 8-0 run in the early going. That cut the deficit to 54-50, and Timme had 29 points with 14 minutes remaining.

Gonzaga held UCLA scoreless for more than six straight minutes and, on the other end, the Bulldogs imposed their will. That led to the first lead change in a long time as Gonzaga’s overall run reached 20-3 to give the Bulldogs a ten-point lead.

After the torrid pace of the first half, UCLA’s offensive power outage was jarring to see, as the Bruins didn’t make a field goal for more than 11 minutes, at one point missing 11 consecutive shots. However, there was still plenty of drama left to unfold, in part due to the brilliance of Jaime Jaquez, who finished the game with 29 points and 11 rebounds.