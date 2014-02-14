Duke To Debut Nike Hyper Elite Dominance Uniforms This Weekend

Duke will debut a new Nike Hyper Elite Dominance Uniform tomorrow during their game against Maryland. Paying homage to the Blue Devils’ two championship-winning teams in 1991 and 1992, the uniform features a ’91 team-inspired rounded neckline with bonded taping, as well as the iconic “DUKE” block graphics. The shorts feature the “D” logo with satin twill.

Nike used some of the most advanced technology ever seen in a uniform. Sweat is managed with a lightweight sphere fabrication and flocking detail at the neck, and has an articulated armhole system for maximum range. The shorts include laser-perforated design elements and a ventilated waist to keep cool. They’re also made of 100 percent recycle polyester.

There’s no word yet on if these will release to the public, but stay tuned for details and make sure you tune in on Saturday.

