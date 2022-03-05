coach k duke basketball
Here Is The Gigantic List Of Former Players Returning To Duke For Mike Krzyzewski’s Final Home Game

The end of an era of college basketball will take place on Saturday night. Longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will lead the Blue Devils out onto the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the final time in his career in a game against the team’s bitter rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

It’s a game Duke should win — they’re 11-point favorites and demolished Carolina in Chapel Hill by 20 earlier this year — but even if they were gigantic underdogs, the environment at Cameron Indoor for Coach K’s final game is assuredly going to be electric. Much has been made of the price of tickets for the game, with tickets costing up to five figures for those who want to get in the building.

One apparently pretty easy way to get into the arena is to be a former Duke player. The program dropped a list of nearly 100 former players who will be in attendance for the game, and while some of the most prominent Blue Devils in the league (RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, etc.) won’t be able to make it, a number of current and former players — many of whom got booed a lot in college because they went to Duke — will be there.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN.

