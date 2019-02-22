Duke-North Carolina Was The Highest-Rated Weeknight Game In ESPN History

02.22.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The annual Duke-North Carolina game in Durham is always event television. The two teams have a long-standing rivalry that is bolstered by both proximity and inter-conference wrangling throughout each new college basketball season.

The showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night between the No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina certainly delivered on the hype as there were plenty of fireworks both on and off (or rather near) the court.

Unfortunately, it started off with a collective gasp inside the arena after top NBA prospect Zion Williamson went down just 30 seconds into the contest with a knee injury after his sneaker blew out. Thankfully, it ended up being a mild knee sprain, but his absence was enough to let the Tar Heels get the 88-72 victory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSESPNNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP