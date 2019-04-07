Dwane Casey Says Blake Griffin’s Knee Can’t Get Any Worse From Playing

Getty Image

This is the time of year that most teams are opting to sit their best players, either because they are so far out of the playoff picture that they don’t want to risk injury in a meaningless game or to rest their superstars once their position is clinched in hopes of a deep postseason run.

But some teams find themselves in that unenviable middle ground of trying to secure one of the last remaining playoff spots that are still up for grabs as we head down to the wire. The Detroit Pistons are one of those teams. With just two games remaining they’ve lost four straight and hold just a one-game advantage over the Charlotte Hornets — who beat them on Sunday 104-91 — for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

That means no rest for the weary, namely Blake Griffin, who was an All-Star again this season amid a bounce-back year in Detroit. Griffin has been battling knee soreness, but head coach Dwane Casey says he won’t have the luxury of resting down the stretch as Detroit tries to scratch and claw their way into the playoffs. Casey was somewhat circumspect about Griffin’s injury when speaking to reporters and perhaps inadvertently revealed a rather ominous assessment after the loss to Charlotte.