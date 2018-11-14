Getty Image

Dwane Casey makes his first visit back to Toronto on Wednesday night after being fired over the summer in step one of the Raptors’ offseason makeover, as the Detroit Pistons will travel north of the border.

Toronto sits atop the Eastern Conference, as it did last season, and the current Pistons head coach doesn’t think the Raptors have made any sweeping changes to what they’re doing on the floor. Casey told the media he sees a lot of the same plays being run in Toronto, which is understandable, considering the present head coach, Nick Nurse, spent five years as an assistant on Casey’s staff.

For Casey, the main difference in this year’s Raptors squad simply comes down to the new players, namely the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.