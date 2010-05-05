Dwight Howard, LeBron James headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

Although Dwight Howard was a landslide winner of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, he was not a unanimous pick for the NBA All-Defensive First Team, which was revealed earlier today. (One voter put Dwight on the second team.)
Otherwise, the First Team went according to form: Blocks/boards leader Dwight was on there, along with steals leader Rajon Rondo, at least one “reputation” pick with Kobe Bryant, and highlight-reel king LeBron James. Gerald Wallace rounded out the first five. Rondo had the second-highest vote total next to Dwight, getting 23 First Team votes and four Second Team votes.
Dwyane Wade, Thabo Sefolosha, Josh Smith, Anderson Varejao and Tim Duncan made up the Second Team.
Among the notables who missed the cut: Jason Kidd got four First Team votes, Ron Artest got three, Deron Williams and Grant Hill got two, and Marcus Camby got one, as did Kevin Garnett, Kirk Hinrich, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Arron Afflalo, Kenyon Martin, Kendrick Perkins, Shane Battier, Andrei Kirilenko, Trevor Ariza, George Hill, Jermaine O’Neal, Joe Johnson, Lamar Odom and Manu Ginobili.
Kobe and LeBron? First Team? Seriously? Who votes for this thing? David Stern?
And Anderson Varejao? Good God.
Agree…Kobe’s days as a 1st teamer all defense are behind him. And LeBron? Will the NBA give it a rest with this crap! Has anyone seen LBJ’s man defense? His help defense? or team defense? He runs guys down and blocks their shots because he’s an athletic freak, not a great defender…
Shhh…. They call him the, uh, ‘highlight king’… He must be good then.
*runs outside, screaming*
wow. Anderson Vagina, get Andrew Bogut in the second team put J Smoove upto 1st team and replace Bron with Ron Artest
doesnt artest guard the best perimeter player on the opposin team?? wasnt it ariza before that?? how the hell is kobe a first team defender when he guards dudes like battier.
Kobe actually locked down whoever he was guarding to the lowest average output compared to their season average in the NBA.
Kobe is the best defender in the NBA.
faux reel, who the fuck voted for Jason Kidd as a first team defensive point? I could skate past J Kidd for a layup
i dont so much problem with kobe or lebron on there, i am surprised shane battier didnt get more then 1 vote though.
how is wade not on the defensive first team again? he had more blocks and steals than lebron (just like last year).
One of the most overrated and irrelevant awards in the NBA…along with Sixth Man of the year…These two are 1a and 1b.
Lol Kobe a reputation pick??
I fail to see where DIME is often accused of praising Kobes..
You guys try to throw some of the funniest little undercover barbs out there..
And ask Westbrook bout Kobes D.. Coaches and players alike kno if the gameplan is for Kobe to guard the best player on the other team and hes focused dude will most likely shut them down without taking CHARGES..
And he’ll do it wire2wire.. unlike a certain superstar who only tries to guard the best player in the 4th quarter..
Thats where i give Dwade props as a defender as well.. he’ll go wire2wire with the opposing teams best player just like Artest, Battier, Bryant, etc, etc..
THATS A REAL DEFENDER..
lakeshow
im not sayin he cant play d
im sayin the doesnt get to guard the opposing best player last year it was ariza now artest. playoffs dont count so i would throw out the ask westbrook comment.
im huge on the lakers but even I can admit that kobe shouldnt be a 1st team all-defense. He hovers around alot as a “team-defender” which helps the overall team defense but you often see his man wide open (mostly cuz he lets them) I would say i would give him honorable mention, but ron ron should be in the list somewhere, he isnt 2004’s ron ron but he still deserves to be in the list…and put duncan down and move up camby…i h8 lebron
Talk about SNUBBED. Andrew Bogut, 2nd in the league in blocked shots, FIRST in Blocks/Charges Drawn, the defensive anchor on the #2 defense in the league. Damn.
how da hell did deron get first place votes… i think hes the best pg in the league but his D isnt deserviing of all defensive team.
So 10+ rebounds and 2.5bpg of Andrew Bogut is not enough to even get a DAMN VOTE from this people. And i’m not even saying how the bucks are defending their opponents.
its easy to get voted on the first team all defense if u play for the lakers and NEVER get called for a foul…its funny as shit watchin a lakers game and you clearly see a foul on the replay and the announcers jus stop talkin about it bein a foul or block
kobe doesn’t guard the opposing team’s best player because they would rather have him use his energy on offense. The fact that they have Ron Artest is a luxury that allows them to do this. However, when push comes to shove kobe can be a great defender. He did pretty well on Russell Westbrook in the later games of that series.
Rondo actually doesn’t play D. His numbers are good because he cherrypicks on Defense, but next time you watch him play, watch him defend the pick and roll. He’s a good team defender for cherrypicking and reading passing lanes but Rondo has fooled the league into thinking he actually plays D. Funny thing is that Im a die hard celtics fan..