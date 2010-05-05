Dwight Howard, LeBron James headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

Although Dwight Howard was a landslide winner of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, he was not a unanimous pick for the NBA All-Defensive First Team, which was revealed earlier today. (One voter put Dwight on the second team.)

Otherwise, the First Team went according to form: Blocks/boards leader Dwight was on there, along with steals leader Rajon Rondo, at least one “reputation” pick with Kobe Bryant, and highlight-reel king LeBron James. Gerald Wallace rounded out the first five. Rondo had the second-highest vote total next to Dwight, getting 23 First Team votes and four Second Team votes.

Dwyane Wade, Thabo Sefolosha, Josh Smith, Anderson Varejao and Tim Duncan made up the Second Team.

Among the notables who missed the cut: Jason Kidd got four First Team votes, Ron Artest got three, Deron Williams and Grant Hill got two, and Marcus Camby got one, as did Kevin Garnett, Kirk Hinrich, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, Arron Afflalo, Kenyon Martin, Kendrick Perkins, Shane Battier, Andrei Kirilenko, Trevor Ariza, George Hill, Jermaine O’Neal, Joe Johnson, Lamar Odom and Manu Ginobili.

