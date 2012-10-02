Dwight Howard Wants To Be Like Kobe; DeMarcus Cousins Thinks He’s Ready To Be Great

It didn’t officially hit us that the Lakers have Kobe Bryant…Pau Gasol…Steve Nash…AND Dwight Howard until we saw pictures from the team’s media day yesterday. It must be fun being a Lakers fan. Howard is having himself a grand ol’ time as one of the newest additions. According to ESPN LA’s Dave McMenamin, he spent last night at the Time Warner Cable Sportsnet launch party hanging out with David Beckham. Before that, he spent the day holding court with the media, and even told them he wants to be Kobe. Howard said he has thought about what life will be like once Bryant retires, and that he’s ready to learn from one of the greatest players ever to play the game. He wants Bryant to be tough on him, wants him to teach him the ropes because at the end of the day, Howard wants to be “that guy.” Do we think there will be any alpha dog problems with them this year? We’re not sure, but it is a little interesting to note a certain media outlet just ranked Dwight Howard as the Lakers’ best player, and then Kobe turned around yesterday and told reporters, “I got a question earlier about whose team this is. I don’t want to get into the, ‘Well, we share …’ No, it’s my team. But I want to make sure that Dwight, when I retire, this is going to be his.” … Bryant also said that, on paper, this is the best team he’s ever been a part of. Somewhere, Shaq just wiped his ass with that paper … In the Big Apple, the Knicks opening media day was up and down. Carmelo Anthony noted that he’s done trying to score 30 points a game. All he wants to do is win. For most New Yorkers, that’s a good sign. But upon seeing all of the team’s photos, we still can’t believe the direction they took this summer. Rasheed Wallace was a good player about 153 technicals ago. Marcus Camby was a good player in like ’07, and he’s YOUNGER than another guy they brought in, Kurt Thomas. Jason Kidd was a good player when he last played in the Eastern Conference… in 2008. They signed a 35-year-old rookie (Pablo Prigioni). Think about that. Even James White looks old in his pictures – forehead lines and all – and we didn’t think that would ever happen. We’ve poked fun at the Knicks’ age before, but it needs to be said again: What were they thinking? … Ian Begley tweeted that Ray Felton says he’s entering this season with a “big, big chip” on his shoulder. Yesterday, we must’ve heard five or six different jokes centered around “chips” and “Raymond Felton’s appetite.” … Just across the city, seeing the new-look Nets in their home whites was extra plain. We know Jay-Z and the fellas upstairs wanted something safe and simple, like the Yankees. But Brooklyn should take a cue from another team with a classic uniform – the Cowboys – and just rock the black away joints all year long … There were reports Dwyane Wade was leaving Jordan Brand for Li-Ning. Apparently, it is now official, according to Complex. Is that the biggest “get” the company has ever had? … And while it may or may not have been an attempt to keep up with the Joneses (in this case, Kentucky), Duke is still looking to make some major upgrades to their athletic facilities. Their official website writes that the university plans to raise $250 million to put back into the athletic program. If you disliked Duke before, get used to hating them some more. Duke basketball isn’t going anywhere … Keep reading to hear about the unexpected player who ended up in San Antonio’s training camp …
Dwight Howard Wants To Be Like Kobe; DeMarcus Cousins Thinks He’s Ready To Be Great
#Nike #Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs #Lamar Odom #Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard
uproxx 10.01.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Nike#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs#Lamar Odom#Dwyane Wade#Kobe Bryant#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard
TAGSANDREW BYNUMBROOKLYN NETSdallas mavericksDEMARCUS COUSINSDIRK NOWITZKIDuke UniversityDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEEDDY CURRYEnes KanterJannero PargoKOBE BRYANTLAMAR ODOMLI NINGLOS ANGELES LAKERSNEW YORK KNICKSNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRAYMOND FELTONSACRAMENTO KINGSsan antonio spursSmackWASHINGTON WIZARDS
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago