Dwyane Wade Knows ‘Nobody’s Coming To Save’ The Cavaliers

#Dwyane Wade #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.07.18 1 month ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers have been impressive this season in their ability to seemingly continue digging deeper whenever they appear to hit a new low. Whether it’s off-court chatter or on-court struggles, there is a never-ending supply of drama coming out of Cleveland this season.

After a dismal January that saw All-Star Kevin Love suffer a broken hand, February got off to an equally bad start. With just over 24 hours until the trade deadline, the Cavs have yet to make a move and on Tuesday night they blew a 21-point lead to lose by 18 to the Magic, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.

It was arguably the worst performance of the season for Cleveland, which is quite a feat considering some of the eggs they’ve laid to this point. After the game, Isaiah Thomas questioned the teams togetherness once again, saying they “go their separate ways” when facing any kind of adversity. Thomas himself continues to struggle in his first month back from his hip injury as do the rest of the Cavaliers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP