Dwyane Wade Knows ‘Nobody’s Coming To Save’ The Cavaliers

Getty Image

The Cavaliers have been impressive this season in their ability to seemingly continue digging deeper whenever they appear to hit a new low. Whether it’s off-court chatter or on-court struggles, there is a never-ending supply of drama coming out of Cleveland this season.

After a dismal January that saw All-Star Kevin Love suffer a broken hand, February got off to an equally bad start. With just over 24 hours until the trade deadline, the Cavs have yet to make a move and on Tuesday night they blew a 21-point lead to lose by 18 to the Magic, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.

It was arguably the worst performance of the season for Cleveland, which is quite a feat considering some of the eggs they’ve laid to this point. After the game, Isaiah Thomas questioned the teams togetherness once again, saying they “go their separate ways” when facing any kind of adversity. Thomas himself continues to struggle in his first month back from his hip injury as do the rest of the Cavaliers.