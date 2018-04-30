Dwyane Wade Responded To Ersan Ilyasova Saying Miami Games Were ‘Half-Empty’

The first-round series between the Sixers and Heat was the shortest of all the Eastern Conference series, lasting just five games before Philadelphia moved on to the second round, but it was also the most intense over that short stretch.

The two sides found themselves in some chippy games, with some kerfuffles and skirmishes lasting well beyond the whistle. The Sixers won in five games, but the majority of games saw things tight entering the fourth quarter, which led to much of the intense action. While Philadelphia has moved on to face Boston, the budding rivalry between the Sixers and Heat got just a bit more fuel added to it when Ersan Ilyasova offered something of a parting shot to Miami’s fans when discussing their upcoming series with Boston.

When prompted on the atmosphere in Boston’s TD Garden, Ilyasova noted how different it will be compared to what they faced in Miami where, as he put it, “the gym was half-empty.” Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Miami fans, and on Monday, Dwyane Wade responded on Twitter by taking a jab at Ilyasova being someone most fans “don’t even know.”

