Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Agree The All-NBA Vote He Got Should Have Gone To Klay Thompson

05.25.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s final season in the NBA included one small honor at the very end. Wade, who announced his retirement prior to the 2018-19 campaign, was placed on one All-NBA ballot as a second team selection. It was a nice way to pay tribute to Wade, but also, he thinks it was an incorrect decision.

Wade posted a video in which he addressed picking up the vote, and while he was glad that he got some love, he admits it should have been used a little more wisely.

“Whoever voted for me, I do appreciate you, but you definitely could have saved that vote for one of the people who deserved it,” Wade said. “I am appreciative of the appreciation of my last year, but I didn’t need the vote. But thank you. But I didn’t need it. But thank you.”

