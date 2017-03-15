Dwyane Wade Took Time To Remind A Heckler How Many Rings He Has

#Dwyane Wade #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics
03.15.17 12 months ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade signed with the Bulls this offseason and after a brief hot start, things have slowly unraveled in Chicago. Most recently, the Bulls went through a five-game losing streak that was capped off by a 100-80 loss to the Celtics in which Boston was so bored with the blowout that the starters, on the bench for the fourth quarter, did the wave along with the crowd.

When they weren’t doing the wave, some members of the Boston faithful passed the time by heckling Dwyane Wade while he was sitting on the bench. After awhile, Wade wasn’t having it anymore and turned around to try and quiet the hecklers. He didn’t yell back with vulgarity, because that leads to fines, but instead went with the tried and true method of telling the fan to count the rings.

DWADE with the reminder… 💍💍💍

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

There are very few “good” ways to deal with hecklers, as they just want to get some kind of reaction. Ignoring them is what some suggest, but that just makes the hecklers dig deeper and say worse things. Fighting fire with fire is a pretty good way to get yourself a nice fine, as DeMarcus Cousins knows, so Wade, being a savvy veteran, went with the least confrontational of responses and told the guy all about his three championship rings.

