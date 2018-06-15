Dwyane Wade Jokes He’s Terrified Of Mike Bibby Now That He’s Jacked

Getty Image

Austin Powers once famously pointed out that it’s fair to question anyone who throws a shoe. That applied to Dwyane Wade back during the 2012 NBA Playoffs, as the Miami Heat were playing the New York Knicks and Knicks guard Mike Bibby lost his shoe. Wade didn’t throw the shoe at Bibby — he tossed it into the stands — but still, it wasn’t very nice.

Fast forward to Thursday night and the Sacramento Kings tweeted out this picture of Bibby, who has apparently spent every waking hour throwing steel over the last few years.