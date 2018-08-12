Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s future is still up in the air. The legendary shooting guard is juggling whether or not he wants to play basketball next season. No one would blame him if the soon-to-be 37 year old decides to step away, but he also showed during the postseason last year that he’s capable of turning back the hands of time and looking like a star.

There were rumblings that heading to China was on the table, which is fun, because Dwyane Wade would average approximately 75 points per game abroad. Wade signed a lifetime deal with Chinese shoe manufacturer Li-Ning this summer, and the Zhejiang Golden Bulls reportedly offered him a three-year, $20 million contract to suit up for the team.

However, there’s just one problem about the Wade-to-China rumors: He’s never confirmed if any of this is legit. Wade was asked about the rumblings at the Jr. NBA World Championship on Saturday and cleared the air, saying that he will either play for the Miami Heat in 2018-19, or he won’t play anywhere at all.