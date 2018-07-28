Getty Image

Dwyane Wade has a decision to make about his future, but the Miami Heat seem willing to wait for the future Hall-of-Famer to make that decision for himself.

Wade returned to the Heat in January as part of a deadline-day trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he quickly got back to being the most popular player in franchise history while leading Miami back to the postseason. But at age 36 and the twilight of his career approaching, Wade has a decision to make. There’s a lucrative offer on the table to play in China, but the team he’s played for most of his career is certainly interested in having him back this fall.

Wade is one of the most popular players in Heat franchise history, but he also has significant global appeal. That’s part of the problem for Wade, who already has ties to China and could make a lot more money there if he’s willing to take the leap into international basketball.

There’s no word whether Wade is leaning one way or another, but the Heat have made it clear it’s up to him to decide. Team president Pat Riley told reporters on Friday that the team is willing to wait to fill out its roster until Wade decides what’s next for his career.