The Heat Will Retire Dwyane Wade’s Jersey During A 3-Day Long Celebration

For more than a decade, Dwyane Wade was synonymous with the Miami Heat. He sits atop numerous categories of the franchise record book and was a leader on three championship teams. Last year, his “Last Dance” in the NBA and with the Heat was a year-long farewell tour that saw some rather spectacular send-offs from his longtime rivals and friends around the Association.

In late February, the Heat will honor their longtime star with a weekend-long celebration of his legacy in Miami, centered on his jersey retirement on Feb. 22 when the Heat host the Cavs — one of the two other teams Wade played for outside of Miami. That ceremony will take place at halftime, but the Heat will do far more than just the in-game tribute.

The three-day extravaganza will also include “The Flashback” on Feb. 21 where season-ticket holders will be able to come to the arena for a special ceremony that will also be broadcast on Fox Sports Sun. On the 23rd, they will debut a Dwyane Wade documentary at the arena as well, allowing fans to purchase tickets for $3 with proceeds benefiting Wade’s World Foundation.

Jersey retirement ceremonies have steadily become bigger events, with longer sitdown discussions after game as seen in San Antonio with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, as well as the Mavs flying in Dirk Nowitzki’s favorite players to honor him after his last game. Wade will now get similar treatment from Miami.