Dwyane Wade Says He’s ‘Peacefully Retired’ After Watching LeBron James Beat The Heat

Dwyane Wade sat courtside as his friend and former teammate, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers held the Miami Heat to 95 points (including just one field goal in the final minutes) on Friday. It was his first time at an NBA game since he retired last season.

While some may think Wade was sitting in agonizing pain, longing to be in the game and help his former team end their dry spell, Wade said that wasn’t the case at all. After the game, the three-time NBA champion posted a picture on Instagram that gave fans a sense of what he was feeling on Friday:

Life after basketball can be a tough adjustment period for players, especially for someone that did it professionally at a high level for 17 years like Wade did, so it’s nice to hear that he’s content with his new life as James’ in-house superfan at Staples Center.

James appreciated that Wade came out to support him — even if he was probably rooting for Miami to win — but he did tell reporters that he was taken aback by what Wade was wearing:

Lakers’ LeBron James on former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade sitting Courtside at Staples Center on Friday: “Did you see what he wore? He had that Heat red on, looking like a pimp over there.” pic.twitter.com/7kIfgzGuoP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 9, 2019

Wade’s outfit was reminiscent of the leather sweat suit Eddie Murphy wore when performing “Raw” in 1987, but his presence was still very much appreciated by James.

Wade and James aren’t teammates or even work colleagues in the NBA anymore, but one of the league’s all-time bromances is standing strong. That in and of itself is worth another ring like the “Best Friends Forever” ring from Spongebob.