Dwyane Wade Shows The Evolution Of His New Sneaker With Li-Ning

Dwyane Wade made worldwide news recently when he signed with the Chinese sneaker brand, Li-Ning. As he told me, it’s a chance of a lifetime, the chance to build his legacy and have his own brand. Upon the initial news, we got a look at the first two “Way Of Wade” sneakers expected to be released. Now thanks to Wade himself, we have a preview of another version.

In the picture D-Wade posted on Instagram, you can see the original white colorway’s heel to the right side (I’ve heard this sneaker is supposed to be a part of a limited Chinese pack), and on the left is some brand new white/red version. There are no other details at this time, but expect to see him rocking a number of different versions with the Heat this year.

Which one looks like it’ll be better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.