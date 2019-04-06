Dwyane Wade Says He’ll ‘Be In Therapy’ To Help Ease Into Retirement

Getty Image

The Miami Heat have four games remaining in the regular season and are a half-game out of the eighth and final playoff spot, but whether their season ends next week or extends into late April/early May, NBA fans are witnessing the final go-around for one of the greatest guards in league history as Dwyane Wade will officially retire when the 2019 campaign comes to a close.

His farewell tour has provided plenty of heartfelt moments with friends and former foes alike as the future Hall-of-Famer has done some memorable post-game jersey exchanges with his peers around the league (and at least one awkward encounter with poor Emmanuel Mudiay everyone would rather just forget).

Wade, along with wife Gabrielle Union and their infant child, sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols this week for a wide-ranging conversation about his career, during which Wade admitted that he might benefit from some professional help as he navigates the potentially treacherous waters of life after basketball.