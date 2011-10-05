EA Sports Releases NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

Contrary to what may seem real at this point, not everyone is playing NBA 2K12 nonstop, calling in sick to work or bouncing from school early. Some people really aren’t into video games. It’s not their thing. But then there are other people still rolling out the old systems and plugging in a copy of the old classic, NBA JAM. While NBA 2K12 is taking steps towards making their new game one of the best basketball video games ever, but can it possible live up to all of the fun NBA JAM gave us? Did it ever get any better than that?

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition – an all-new, full-product digital download – is now available to purchase for $14.99 on PlayStation Network and with 1200 Microsoft Points on Xbox LIVE Arcade. The game features exciting new gameplay enhancements, including ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI), all-new online modes, and the legendary Tim Kitzrow bringing more unforgettable calls. In addition, outside of the 30 current NBA teams, gamers will have the ability to select from a host of secret teams, unlockable characters, mascots, legendary and international players.

Some of the main features of the game include Tag Mode and Team Fire – a way to swap players on the fly – and JAM Arena where you can either go solo or team up with friends to take on people from around the world. Other features include Road Trip, a mode where you can take on challenges – past and present – against all 30 NBA teams, as well as unlockable characters and online roster updates. The game even has Euroleague teams as well.

While 2K12 is cool, sometimes it’s better to dumb it down. NBA JAM might be the most enjoyable basketball game ever because it’s so easy to pick up and is simply nonstop action. How can you dislike a game that includes an unlockable Honey Badgers team?

As for the modern game, who will you be rolling with? There are some unreal combinations. Back in the day, the squads that everyone was rolling with were Chicago, Seattle, Orlando and Houston. Can anyone top them at this point? I can think of a few combinations that could cause some havoc: the Clippers, Orlando and of course Miami. But is there any combo in the game today that can touch GP & Kemp?

What’s your fondest memory of NBA JAM?

