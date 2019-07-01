Enes Kanter Has Reportedly Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With The Celtics

The Boston Celtics briefly had hope that they could potentially finesse enough sign-and-trade magic to re-sign Al Horford and pair him with Kemba Walker, but that dream died once the Nets realized there wasn’t any real incentive for them to sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving.

Horford joined the rival Sixers on a massive four-year deal, and as such the Celtics needed to address a hole at center and will do so by bringing in Enes Kanter into their room exception. The two-year, $10 million deal is a pretty good value, and as Shams Charania of The Athletic notes, Kanter gets flexibility in the form of a player option next year to opt out if he feels he can get more on the open market.

