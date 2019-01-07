Getty Image

Enes Kanter will not join the Knicks on their upcoming visit to London as he fears for his life traveling to Europe due to his critical comments of Turkish president/dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter has long been an opponent of Erdogan and has already dealt with the ramifications of those actions before as he was detained at an airport in Romania in 2016, along with facing prison time if he ever returns to Turkey. Kanter told reporters he won’t go to London out of fear of a potential assassination attempt by Turkish spies, and it’s understandable that he wouldn’t be too keen to travel to Europe.

Former Turkish NBA star Hedo Turkoglu, who is now a chief advisor of Erdogan, posted to Twitter on Monday morning and said Kanter wouldn’t be traveling due to visa issues, calling Kanter “delusional” and accusing him of continuing a smear campaign against Erdogan and Turkey.