Eric Bledsoe Responds To Irate NBA Gambler on Twitter

Eric Bledsoe was a late scratch before Phoenix played Memphis on Thursday night, and the Suns ended up losing 99-91 despite a terrific game by Bledsoe’s usual backcourt mate, Goran Dragic. Bledsoe was a late scratch because of a knee ailment, and one fan did not take his absence and the Suns’ ensuing loss very well.

Before the tip, the word leaked Bledsoe wouldn’t play to rest a sprained right knee. The news came close enough to the start of the game, gamblers were thrown off. That’s what precipitated the bizarre invective towards Bledsoe that followed.

A Twitter user that calls themselves, notgonnastop (it bares mentioning: maybe, you know, he should), sent this tweet last night after Bledsoe was scratched and the Suns lost to the visiting Grizz:

@EBled2 You sorry candy ass piece of shit!!!! Next time you are not going to play post an update… You cost me thousands! — notgonnastop (@lorneculp) January 3, 2014

Bledsoe did not take kindly to the tone, obviously, and responded with just a slight sic:

I hope I coast you million RT @lorneculp: @EBled2 You sorry candy ass piece of shit!!!! Next time you are not … http://t.co/wWy0Ev9Cyi — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) January 3, 2014

Then, the angry tweeter decided to attack the mother of Bledsoe’s child on Twitter, just to check off all the boxes describing a jerk:

If you’re really bored, you can go check out the full misogynistic, homophobic and insecure timeline.

As one of Bledsoe’s RT’s points out, the starting lineups are announced in plenty of time before the tip. Though we don’t bet on basketball â€” we love it too much to involve money in its outcomes â€” we don’t blame people who do. It’s fun to gamble, but attacking players for an injury because it may have cost you money on a game, deserves some comeuppance. We suggest this guy tries the whole purity of the game angle to avoid this sort of thing in the future.

