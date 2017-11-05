Eric Bledsoe Will Return To The Suns’ Facility, But Won’t Play As Trade Talks Continue

11.05.17 5 months ago

USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are taking their time with trade talks involving point guard Eric Bledsoe, as well they should. The Suns want to get back reasonably fair value for the point guard and, at the moment, team’s aren’t willing to meet their demands — which is understandable, considering right now Phoenix has very little leverage.

Bledsoe, in the meanwhile, is waiting patiently to be traded while remaining apart from the team following his “I don’t wanna be here” tweet from two weeks ago and his subsequent explanation that he was at a hair salon.

While Bledsoe is not going to be part of the Suns’ plans for the rest of the season, as they’ve moved on without him riding their young core and starting Mike James at point guard, there is the issue of keeping him in basketball shape. That’s important to Bledsoe and to the Suns, because if Bledsoe’s not getting any reps then his value will only diminish more. So, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the Suns and Bledsoe have come to a compromise.

Around The Web

TAGSEric BledsoePHOENIX SUNS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP