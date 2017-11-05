USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are taking their time with trade talks involving point guard Eric Bledsoe, as well they should. The Suns want to get back reasonably fair value for the point guard and, at the moment, team’s aren’t willing to meet their demands — which is understandable, considering right now Phoenix has very little leverage.

Bledsoe, in the meanwhile, is waiting patiently to be traded while remaining apart from the team following his “I don’t wanna be here” tweet from two weeks ago and his subsequent explanation that he was at a hair salon.

While Bledsoe is not going to be part of the Suns’ plans for the rest of the season, as they’ve moved on without him riding their young core and starting Mike James at point guard, there is the issue of keeping him in basketball shape. That’s important to Bledsoe and to the Suns, because if Bledsoe’s not getting any reps then his value will only diminish more. So, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, the Suns and Bledsoe have come to a compromise.