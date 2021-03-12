Eric Gordon Is Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With A Groin Strain

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went down on Thursday night during the Houston Rockets’ 125-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings. While attempting to prevent De’Aaron Fox from driving to the rim, Gordon pulled up in pain and eventually sat down on the ground before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Another Rocket down as Eric Gordon seriously struggles to get off the floor after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/cvECg205F5 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) March 12, 2021

One day later and the Rockets reportedly got a piece of news that could have implications for more than just themselves. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gordon suffered a groin strain that is expected to keep him out for at least the next month of action.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon has a moderate groin strain and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

Gordon is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Rockets, which are losers of their last 14 games and have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. But as Wojnarowski pointed out, Gordon was mentioned as a potential trade target for a handful of teams in the lead-up to the deadline, and him suffering the sort of injury that would keep him out through March 25 seriously hurts Houston’s chances of being able to move him and receive maximum value back.

Gordon was an interesting target for several teams ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, but the injury largely assures Gordon will finish the season with Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

Gordon is in the first year of a four-year extension worth more than $75 million, and his ability to score on the perimeter and act as a secondary ball-handler is the kind of thing that could make him valuable for teams that could use reinforcements. At the very least, perhaps teams can take solace in knowing another Rockets stalwart is available, as the team is reportedly ready to move on from P.J. Tucker in the lead-up to the deadline.