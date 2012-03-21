Eric Gordon Tours adidas’ adiColor & The World’s Freshest Closet

With Derrick Rose and Dwight Howard featured in most of their ad campaigns it is easy to forget that Adidas sponsors other NBA players â€“ like Eric Gordon of the New Orleans Hornets. Gordon has been injured for most of the year so it’s a good bet that most casual NBA fans don’t even know what team he is on, nonetheless adidas and Champs chose Gordon to market their adiColor.

The commercial is pretty interesting, as these things go, and plays off the infamous magic wardrobe from The Chronicles of Narnia series. Gordon steps through his locker to find himself in a Champs store where co-host of The Breakfast Club on New York’s Power 105.1, Charlamagne Tha God, is working.

Champs entices with this description:

“Step into Color with Eric Gordon and Charlamagne tha God as they tour the world’s freshest closet. From classic white to the hottest reds and icy blues, this dream closet is loaded with all the hottest drops from adiColor and Champs Sports.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cool idea but a hilarious execution as Gordon doesn’t say anything, keeps checking out a random girl but doesn’t leave with her even though they leave at the same time (digits?) and doesn’t go back through the magical locker. How’s he going to get home? I’ve seen Gordon sitting on the bench in recent Hornets games so looks like he figured it out.

With summer only months away, the adiColor line definitely looks to be a “bright” spot for adidas.

H/T IAmAGm.com

What do you think of the adiColor line?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.