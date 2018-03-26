Getty Image

In what could end up being a playoff preview between two of the top teams in the West, the Blazers and Thunder battled it out on Sunday afternoon, with Portland eventually walking away with a gritty 108-105 road victory to give themselves a two-game cushion over OKC for the No. 3 seed.

The atmosphere turned hostile at one point late in the third quarter with the Blazers clinging to a three-point lead, as Ed Davis and Terrance Ferguson got tangled up while fighting for a rebound. This resulted in a lot of pushing and shoving between multiple players, namely Ferguson and Evan Turner, with Russell Westbrook also getting involved.