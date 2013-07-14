Every Anthony Davis Block From His Rookie Season

When Anthony Davis was selected first in the 2012 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans), everyone talked about his game-changing defense. Now we have all 112 of his blocks during his rookie NBA campaign.

Despite solid numbers in his first season in the NBA, the Hornets/Pelicans gave up more points when Davis was on the court than when he wasn’t: 107.9 points per 100 possessions against 107.4 (via NBA.com/stats). Still, he’s a super quick player with lots of length averaging 2.2 blocks and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes in that same span.

Davis just isn’t muscular enough to bang with the NBA’s grown men in the paint quite yet. Check him while he’s snuffing guys’ shots in his rookie year, and remember he’s still not old enough to drink. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, and a lot more muscle mass.

Maybe he just didn’t take to cajun cooking?

How much better do you think Anthony Davis will be during his second year in New Orleans?

