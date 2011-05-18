Everyone In The World Wouldn’t Have Stopped Dirk…

Dirk Nowitzki is kind of a decent player. We can give him that because we already used up pretty much every adjective, verb, adverb, noun, clause, subject-predicate, picture, sentence, word ever associated with the English language to describe his 48-point performance on 12-for-15 from the field and 24-for-24 from the line (an NBA playoff record by the way) in the Mavs’ 121-112 Game 1 win over Oklahoma City. That boy is a bad man. So much for rust … Dirk jumped out right away, scoring 10 of the game’s first 18 points. The Notorious J.V.G. immediately thought they needed to take Serge Ibaka off him, saying “This is just too much for him right now.” Nowitzki had 16 points before he even missed a shot. We love Ibaka (17 points), but he was so confused. We can just see Scottie Brooks in the huddle, trying to calm his young forward down. Dirk missed just one shot in the entire first half on his way to 21 points. Then in the second half, it just got stupid. In the third quarter, they tried KD on him, and Durant had two fouls within 30 seconds. Dirk was going through the whole OKC roster: Serge? Busted him. Check. Collison? Please. Check. KD? Nope. Check. Perk? Don’t even try. Check. By the end of the third quarter, it was over. Every jumper was pure. He hit one shot, a fadeaway off one foot, banked it in…all we could do was shake our heads. That was some Larry Bird right now. His shot-making rattled the Thunder so much that they nearly unraveled in the third quarter; Dirk was so good that he could’ve had the Dos Equis man saying: I once guarded Dirk Nowitzki…and he didn’t score on me. All night, Dallas did whatever they wanted offensively, whether it was getting to the line, hitting shots in the lane or finding open threes for Jason Terry (24 points). After the first 10 minutes, it was automatic. OKC could never really make a run because they couldn’t stop the Mavs … As crazy as Dirk was playing, J.J. Barea (21 points in 16 minutes) might’ve been even more outta control. In the fourth quarter, he was making Nate Robinson look like a high schooler (even though he already does). We almost felt bad for Nate; Barea was scoring from deep, in the lane, all of it in Robinson’s grill. He was such a beast that even Andrew Bynum had to shower him with love. Mark Jackson called Barea the Puerto Rican Allen Iverson, setting up the perfect comeback: “So he doesn’t like to practice?” … Our favorite matchup of the WCF? Tyson Chandler vs. Kendrick Perkins, or the guy OKC didn’t want vs. the guy they did. Remember, Chandler would’ve been a Thunderman if he hadn’t failed a physical two years back. Then Boston never trades Perk, all of their players don’t whine and cry, Danny Ainge doesn’t look like a fool, Miami doesn’t win and Doc Rivers gets to say “OUR STARTING LINEUP IS STILL UNDEFEATED!!!” Yeah! … So are these still the same Mavs? Have they shut everyone up now? Or do they have to win a championship to, you know, not be called soft as pudding anymore? … Weirdly, OKC jumped out early as Dallas missed their first six threes. The first quarter felt close, but after Durant (the quietest 40 point, eight rebound game ever) covered the entire court in like four seconds to finish at the buzzer, OKC was up seven. But it didn’t take long for the Dallas bench to turn the game around. The second quarter is going to be a key all series for the Thunder, and in this one Dallas just kept coming with a 16-3 run to end the half to put the hosts up. The Thunder are going to need more from Russell Westbrook (20 points, 3-for-15 shooting) if they want to get it going, and at least a little from some of the other guys on the roster … James Harden wore a headband last night. This guy gets more retro 1970’s every game. We guarantee that by the start of next year, he’s rocking some nut huggers and knee sleeves … What’s Vinny Del Negro doing right now? Probably sitting on his couch shaking his head and saying to himself, “Ah, so close to having another great young guard I could try to screw up with my intricate late-game strategy and head-scratching rotations.” Cleveland can thank L.A., who traded them the pick that became this year’s top draft pick in the Baron Davis/Mo Williams February deal. The Clippers were doing damage control almost immediately last night, and might’ve been saying something like: “Um…well, we traded the pick…but if we hadn’t, we would’ve never gotten Williams who helped us finish the year 11-11…um, damn it!” We’re sure Clipper fans are glad to hear that considering they missed out on a Kyrie Irving/Blake Griffin combo … For Cleveland, all current signs (like Dime’s first mock draft) point to them taking Irving with the top pick. It’s a good day in Ohio. When your owner’s son has more swag than anyone on the team, you know it’s time to upgrade the on-court product … If you’re a Nets fan, would you rather have Deron Williams (with no clear future intentions)? Or the No. 3 pick (with no clear choice)? … We’re out like Clipper damage control.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
This is a garbage draft. The Clippers should be happy that they got rid of Baron Davis and all they had to give up was a #3 pick. B Diddy should be happy he isn’t a Clip.
So my day goes Chuck Liddell at the gym, 30 pack of beer, Dirk raping OKC, and the season finale of Castle on DVR. Sweet.
So Ibaka is still Hakeem or no? Get the fuck outta here with that.
Number 4 pick. My bad. I am hammered and should have my computer taken away. I don’t even want to know what I’ve ordered online…
#1 pick and I am turning it off right now.
“If you’re a Nets fan, would you rather have Deron Williams (with no clear future intentions)? Or the No. 3 pick (with no clear choice)? ”
Dumbest question I’ve ever seen.
The dos equis guy woulda took one look at the barbeque Dirk was having and faked a groin injury to save his swag. He lit up OKC on some other shyt.And what’s worse he got dead eye shooters around him..damn.Vintage Peja is filthy.
You gotta be wondering if the Magic GM is looking at this series and throwing up every game…isn’t this how he envisioned his team to be playing.
and once again the mavs have showed why a team with weapons can compete with young superstars. spreading the floor peja, and terry and pick and rolls with barea can beat kobe’s and gasol’s and westbrooks and durants becuz teams need sharpshooters.
Dirk was on fire
But…
24 FT for a guy who drove to the rim 4 times at the most? Every post-up was a foul or a score. Must be the most frustrating thing in the world.
That being said, OKC was in this one. They have what it takes to steal game 2. Westbrook has to have a better game tho. And I dont think Dirk has a near 50 the next game and I dont think JJ is gonna be AI again.
Front Dirk in the post with Serge, have Nick/Perk rotate underneath on catches. Keep Russel going under on those PG PnR unless Terry plays the point. Close out harder, making Terry/Peja dribble.
Those are all doable things which would make the next game more competitive.
Man, Dirk was on some fucking shit there. Some fucking shit. I noticed something about Ibaka being a Hakeem yesterday or some bullshit? Really?
Russell Westbrook…guy reminds me of Eminem song Guilty Conscience. Guy has a good game or two, then suddenly Dre is yelling in his ear “Shoot em both Grady, where’s your gun at?” (and WB misses the shots ironically enough).
Worst part of the fucking game…because of that record Dirk set, they kept putting a picture of Paul Pierce being a fake tough guy. That is just bullshit, the fucking celtics went home, keep em there. Fucking douchebags.
Great Smack today Dime, those lines coming off the press fresh again. About time, but I personally had faith you guys would bring it back, even though others were runnin some yap.
Everytime the Thunder tried to get physical with Dirk. There was a whistle. If the Thunder even looked at Dirk wrong he was going to the line. D.Howard would not have stood a chance tonight with those refs. I would say that the Thunder should let Perk stick Dirk since Ibaka is such a great help defender. But Dirk never drives to the rim and is always shooting that off balance fade shot. The Thunder should win game 2 if the refs swallow there whistle. Dirk should have been called for a flagrant foul on Durant but Dallas got some good old home cooking tonight…
@ Sporty-j: “Everytime the Thunder tried to get physical with Dirk. There was a whistle. If the Thunder even looked at Dirk wrong he was going to the line”?
Oh true that is? When I last checked, the Thunder actually shot MORE ft’s than the Mavs. Durant had like 20 ft’s, not to speak of RW. So to say that OKC is gonna win G2 if the Refs swallow their whistle is ridiculous. Show some love and enjoy the Dirk show.
Mavs in 6.
Can’t believe Dirk didn’t make first team All-NBA. He’s top 10 all time if he keeps playing like this and single handily leads his team to the chip this season!…Nice David Kahn is already hinting about the NBA rigging the lottery.
dirk and kd gonna cancel each other out in this series since no one from either squad could guard the other. it’s all gonna boil down on who can make shots since both teams are primarily jump shooting teams
damn dirk. 48 pts on 15 shots
Its pretty funny listening to OKC/Durant fans complain about the fouls Dirk got when Kevin Durant is the most babied player in the league
I dunno. As much as i wanna see Dallas win it all, That game scares me. Dirk won’t do that all series. Dallas plays that well and OKC was never really out of it until JET’s 3 with 30 seconds left. If they weren’t so young I’d give them more of a shot at winning this series than before the game.
If Dirk scored 30 that game they would have lost.
If Westbrook figures out WTF got him to this point (and practices his midrange jumpers) they would have lost.
Oh yeah, and at least Dirk gets to see what it feels like to have the refs help him win a game instead of handing Wade a ring at his expense.
Cosign on #13, Russ and KD were gifted with a combined 16.4 free throw attempts per game this season. Tonight they shot 37 total free throws… ridiculous. And yes, that means almost 60 points tonight were scored from the line between only 3 fucking players.
Lebron from Ohio goes #1 to Cleveland to resurrect the franchise.. Rose from Chicago goes#1 to do the same.. coincidence? i think not.. NBAs is as rigged as WWE right from the refs (Donaghy acting alone – SURE!!) to the seemingly senseless trades to the so called ‘draft’..
lets not even mention how ewing ended up in NYK…
DeShawn > LeBron
Dirk was ridiculous. Most efficient shit I’ve EVER SEEN. Officially unguardable.
Funniest shit was Brooks callin timeouts to tell Ibaka, “It’ll be ok. It’s Dirk. He’ll make shots…” then repeatin the whole sequence 5 minutes later as Dirk drops another load on Serge. Durant’s attempt to guard Dirk was the worse 30 secs in playoff history.
My boy texted pregame “Dallas better play zone cuz they can’t guard Kev and Russ”.
I replied “Ain’t like OKC can guard Dirk and Terry”.
He replys “Westbrook will shut Terry down”
I finish him off with “Then who is guardin Barea…and only dude Westbrook shuttin down is Westbrook”
This series gonna be good.
p.s. Clippers messed up. Even in a weak draft, the 1st overall pick is gold.
Coulda been 2 diff lineups:
PG: Baron Davis – Kyrie Irving
SG: Eric Gordon – Eric Gordon
SF: Derick Williams – Al-Farouq Aminu
PF: Blake – Blake
C: Kaman – Kaman
Clips wanna move Deandre to the startin 5 so imagine what you could get back by packagin Kaman and the 1st overall pick…..Clips messed up lol
Will probably say it again before the playoffs are done, but EVERYONE wrote Dirk off as a stiff when he came into the league. One of Don Nelson’s better leaps of faith, taking him on.
Thoughts bout the game:
1. Why the fuck is Joey Crawford allowed to ref a basketball game? Seriously. All you Durant AND Nowitzi fans out there, yall can’t argue: every time someone breaths into one of them, there would be a whistle.
And it really takes away from such an awesome guy, cause when they let the guys play, both superstars are just DOMINATING out there.
Joey Crawford (and the other 2 guys), no thanks for ruining an otherwise classic ball game.
joey crawford aka david sterns hit man.. does all the NBAs dirty work..
it was donaghy before he started gambling..
Off the top, I didn’t watch the game but it really couldn’t be that exciting with all of those free throws. Let them play or have them shoot on a moving basket, pop-a-shot style.
Of course the Clippers are mad but these things happen when your owner is Donald Sterling. This was David Stern’s way of punishing him for hosting a BHM celebration game on March 2nd. The Clippers will only be as good as Blake Griffin. Eric Gordon will be traded for Brandon Roy. Roy finishes out the season and retires.
OKC, hope you enjoyed your hot steaming plate of Dirk because your coming back for seconds, thirds, and fourths.
JJ Barea definitly scored an impressive amount of buckets for the number of minutes he played, only out-performed by the number of Good Times references Mark Jackson was able to squeze in during the same sequence. I get it, there was a JJ on Good Times. It time to move on Mark. My guess is a good 2/3 of the audience arent getting the refference anyway so let it go.
Hail Diggler!!!!
Thoughts about the game number 2:
Russell Westbrook… The game’s enigma. Basketball’s Jekyll/Hyde.
Can’t he ever decide to go Jekyll when he and KD are kicking it in a summer run with their boys, and not in the fucking playoffs?
It’s frustrating cause you see him go on a garbage game, then the next game he drops a triple double while playing like the best PG in the L…
Who is the real you, Mr. Westbrook?
Good contest. Too many free throws. Harden out plays Terry in gm 2 thunder win.
i will post this again (ive said it like 50 times but i dont care) easily the second best pf of the decade. 15 shots for 48pts the man is unguardable. fuck kg(the only player i hate more than kobe).
common sense
good thing the ewing thing didnt work out and they got the most overrated player in the history of the nba. sorry im in hate mode today.
@C-Dubb: In response to Sporty Spice.. “When I last checked, the Thunder actually shot MORE ft’s than the Mavs. ”
Sporty is a clown. Dude sees through his rose colored glasses. He sticks to his opinions like their his skin. Once he says something, he stays with it… forever. I’m still waiting for dude to admit Spoelstra is a shitty coach. That’s the most obvious thing coming out of these playoffs and he avoids it like the plague. How does a coach run an isolation play OUT OF A HUDDLE in the playoffs?!?! Genius play-calling.
“Dirk was so good that he could’ve had the Dos Equis man saying: I once guarded Dirk Nowitzki…and he didn’t score on me”
ROFLMFAO!
Great smack today!
Dirk was fucking RIDICULOUS out there. Yes there were some pastry calls but when he’s facing ibaka wiggling the ball around for 5 seconds to just let off dead in his face what can you do?
Crazy
Might Dirk actually be the best player in the playoffs right now?
@Ian – come now… the only thing noteworthly was that he made his free throws. All he had to do was the hold the ball long enough for the refs to blow the whistle. Just like my Dwight vs Rose arguments, I feel you have to have played both ways in order to be considered the best at your position.
Next decade Ben Wallace won’t even be in the discussion for top # Center of last decade because he was 1-dimensional. The same SHOULD apply to Dirk. His 1-dimension is phenomenal but if he doesn’t have the last shot can he come up with a clutch stop? Same can and will be said for Kevin Martin. Great scorer but no one will put him in the top 10.
IMO, KG > Dirk for having a more complete game.
first
its just my opinion i like dirk more yeah kg is has a better all around game but he couldnt carry a team offensively like dirk has. dirk has a better chance of making a key stop than kg of getting your team back in the game being down a couple of baskets in crunch time.
cant use ben wallace and martin here cuz we are using superstars. thats like using longleys rings to say he was better than ewing i cant do that but i sure can use the ring thing when talking hakeem or admiral over ewing. hell shawn marion had a better overall game than many superstars doesnt mean he was better.
sorry delete the “is” after kg
Like everyone has said, GREAT Smack article today. Funny as shit.
I like what F&F is saying. Dirk’s work is on the offensive end, so we notice it a lot more. Offensive players tend to get more recognition because that part of the game is “pretty”. Wetting the net from 25 feet is easier to appreciate than a guy making the proper defensive rotations, barking out positioning on defense to teammates, or keeping his hands up to bother shots.
KG is my 2nd best PF so far this millenium. It’s not an easy choice, but for me, KG gets the nod.
jay you and first arent wrong i just like dirks game a bit better. (i know offensive players get more recognition spurs fan here all my life thats one of the reasons i think all spurs have been underrated hehe)
^ That said… Dirk is going crazy right now.
Ian, that furthers my point. Ben Wallace isn’t a superstar because he lacked offense. He won the DPOY FOUR times while being 6’7 in shoes with cornrows. But when we look back he won’t even make the top 10 because he lacked in one area. However, Dirk is in the top 3 in the past 15 years ONLY because he can score. Stopping someone from scoring is just as important.
I’ll respect your opinion since this debate comes down to what you want out of a PF.
If you are not allowed to body up on Dirk, you can’t guard him. If that was Kevin Garnet playing defense i doubt any of those fouls would have been called.
Ref’s need to let the players play.
first
i see it another way its all great and all that wallace won that 4 times but you cant stop a superstar. almost all teams have a good pg right? and imo nash is the best (well not counting last season still avged a double double) and he plays even less defense than dirk why cuz no matter how good the other pg is on d he still is going to get 20 and 10 shooting 50percent. so when it comes to wallace a good pf or c will drop 20 on him and wallace cant get 10 back taking open shots. i dont even wanna try and read what i wrote hehehe it made sense in my head.
Dirk slapped OKC upside the head with his Bratwurst
Serge Ibaka aka Young Hakeem Olajuwon (LMFAO)
just got lit up for 48 points. STFU & GTFOH Reggie Miller. You too Austin. SMFH
DALLAS BITCH
I think Leroy Green’s punctuation is wrong. the above should read:
DALLAS’ BITCH
Remember, Chandler would’ve been a Thunderman if he hadn’t failed a physical two years ago.
So is that how you say the singular version of a player on OKC? Ex. Kyrie Irving may be a Cavalier or Ben Wallace is a Piston again. THUNDERMAN??? LMAO
Didnt watch the game but it sounds like they shot part 2 of Boogie Nights. Wait, so ”Hakeem” couldnt guard Dirk last night? Reggie Miller please slap yourself! 48 points on 15 SHOTS!? If that aint efficient I dont know what is.
Okay, now people are overreacting to Reggie’s overreaction. First, he was compared to a Hakeem that controlled the paint in a time where 7-footers were always in arms reach of the rim. Then Dirk scored 24 points from free throws. True 12-15 is still great but do you expect Ibaka to put a hand up on his free throws as well. Dirk is a tough shot maker… so all ANYONE can do is try to make those shots even tougher.
Had the real Hakeem been out there all Dirk would have done was bring him out to the deep end too. And still draw fouls on him.
I wish someone would block a free throw…
while i do think DRose gets fouled a lot and its not called, i actually prefer the refs don’t give him 15 fts per game. If the refs actually give Rose the foul the times he gets fouled according to the rule book, Rose would ruin the NBA.
But that is Rose who drives the lane looking for contact.
Dirk on the other hand is shooting fallaway jumpers. FALLAWAY JUMPERS!!!!!! And he’s going to thw ft line 24x’s.
And people are bussing a nut over him hitting 12-15 shots for 48pts. Well guess what happens when the refs blow the whistle everytime down court for you? The defense then is afraid to touch you so then you are allowed to run wild because they cant get close enough to challenge or bother your shot.
It’s the Lebron effect. Its why i don’t respect what Lebrons does scoring wise.
Also i’d like to point out that Durant was getting the same BS calls, just not as bad.
Dirk > KG. At the very least, like that article said, they’re 2A and 2B.
Dirk is not BAD defensively, the same way you wouldn’t say that KG is BAD offensively.
If you pay attention to the games, or even just listen to the coaches, they go on and on about how Dirk’s dominance creates space for everyone else on offense.
In other words, dude makes his teammates better. Not to mention his vision and passing has been on point.
KG makes his teammates better on D, Dirk makes his teammates better on O. Everyone that says KG has a more complete game is ignoring the fact that offense is half of the game.
its amazing to watch the differece in officiating in the two conference finals series. In the Heat/Bulls series guys are gettin hacked on the forearm with minimal whistles, in the Mavs/Thunder series you can’t breathe on Dirk or Durant cuz its a foul lol
it’ll be interesting to see how the NBA finals are called, whether Durant or Dirk make it there they BOTH depend alot on gettin the refs to blow the whistle in their favor. I’m a Dallas fan but i’ll admit….a few of those fouls on the perimeter committed by Collison/Durant/Ibaka/Collison were bullshit. But the same can be said for some of the fouls called on Durant. Players have to adjust and COACHES have to adjust. When Dirk is scorin point after point why do you NOT double team?? Force Jason Kidd to make a wide open three. And Westbrook gets discouraged to easily, he’s kinda predictable when he drives thru the lane. If he tried doin a jumpstop or euro step sometimes it would at least throw off defenders momentarily and give him a small window to get a high percentage lay up to the rim or kick it out to an open man when the defense slides over to help.
I also agree with what Van Gundy/Mark Jackson were saying, if Durant gets the ball at the elbow he’s gonna penetrate easier and get into his shots faster. Its not like he had a bad game tho lol Everyones sayin how they couldnt stop dirk…shiiiit….we couldnt stop durant for NOTHIN last night. Good shit tho. #DALLAS
can’t wait 4 tonights game, expect Wade and Bron to both play at their highest intesity. I got my blue/white Lebron 8 V2’s in the mail from Eastbay yesterday…def some of the most comfortable kicks i’ve ever put on my feet.