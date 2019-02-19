Examining The Evolution Of Trash Talk From The Streets To The Hardwood

Getty Image

Though Philadelphia Sixers provocateur Joel Embiid’s biting tongue is similar to those of the NBA trash-talking greats — guys like Gary Payton and Michael Jordan — he also masterfully employs a tool those guys could not: Twitter.

Before a game earlier this season against Pistons rival Andre Drummond, Embiid tweeted, “I own a lot of real estate in @andredrummondd head and I’m on my way to build more.” His post included a misspelled tag, emojis of houses to signify real estate, and an emoji of his own face. The hashtags #Bum and #TheProcess made cameos, too. If Embiid hopes to build up the Sixers one win at a time, he’s equally keen on cutting down his opponents with frequent, ruthless insults.

Today’s crop of NBA players invoke trash talk and showmanship that is as important as the game itself. Look no further than the Draymond Green, one of the league’s most popular antagonists, who traded verbal blows with teammate Kevin Durant following a loss this year. Durant chided Green for not being more aware and passing him the ball at the end of regulation, to which Green fired back, “You’re a b*tch and you know you’re a b*tch,” among other words.

That reportedly escalated into the locker room and led to a one-game suspension of Green. Though Green apologized and Durant was quick to forgive, the exchange spoke to the messy prospect of balancing on-the-court relationships with off-the-court embitterment. After all, as has been widely reported by NBA media, it was Durant who only a year earlier had allegedly created fake social media accounts in order to combat people who posted unsavory things about him online.

While the rising popularity of the NBA among younger fans is good, it also means that players are becoming brands and feel the urge to defend their actions at all costs. Thus begs the question: To whom are these players talking? As Russell Westbrook incisively declared in February 2018, “Trash talk can be Twitter, social media, Instagram. It’s all type of stuff, but it’s not trash talk. Real trash talk was back in the ‘80s, ‘90s.”